The Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department will hold its "Spring Fling" on March 26 featuring a giant egg hunt at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Egg hunts have been scheduled with designated times for different age groups, according to an announcement from the Parks & Recreation Department.
The egg hunt for ages 3 and under will begin at 5:30 p.m.; ages 4-6 follow at 6:15 p.m.; ages 7-9 will have an egg hunt at 7 p.m., and the event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. with ages 10-12.
Families are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to a child's age division.
A treat bag will be given to each child to take home as part of Spring Fling. Once children have completed the egg hunt and received a treat bag, they will be finished with their activities at the event.