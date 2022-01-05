Parkway Products plans to invest $5.7 million in its Greene County facility, adding 160 jobs locally over the next five years, according to company and state officials on Wednesday.
With 10 facilities across multiple U.S. states as well as Mexico, Parkway Products operates locally at 1609 Industrial Road since acquiring LMR Plastics in 2017 and expanding the existing warehouse to its current 100,000-square-foot size.
Local operations focus on thermoplastic injection molding, one of six molding processes in which the company specializes.
The expansion announced Wednesday will allow the company to add several lines and assist in the purchase and installation of new assets, tooling costs and space, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The company celebrated 75 years in business in 2021, and CEO Andrew Green told The Greeneville Sun in October he was ready to commit to further expansion in Greene County.
“This is certainly one of the plants in our network that we want to grow, and that is really because of our human resources network,” he said. “We have a great group of people here, and people build a business.”
He said at the time the plans for local growth are part of a longer-term, company-wide expansion.
“We are excited to invest in Greene County, Tennessee, because of the strong growth we have seen in our loyal customer base of equipment manufacturers, the productivity and commitment of a terrific team of Parkway associates in Greeneville, and the support of local government that respects the contributions made by Parkway and the industrial supply chain to the local economy," Green said. "We see Greene County as a great place to grow and will continue to strive to make Parkway Products an employer of choice for more people in Greeneville.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined Parkway Products in announcing the planned expansion Wednesday.
“Thank you to Parkway Products for creating 160 new high-quality manufacturing jobs in Greeneville. Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing job creation far exceeds national growth with employment concentration more than 30% higher than the national average," Lee said in the news release. "We look forward to seeing how the residents of Greene County will benefit from this new investment.”
Local officials also praised the announcement.
“Greene County is very grateful and excited about the investment Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development continue to make in Greene County," said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. "Parkway Products is a very valued, long-time quality employer and manufacturer in Greene County. We are proud of their more than $5 million expansion and their commitment to add more than 100 quality jobs in our community. This is just one more example of why Greene County and Tennessee are strong, resilient, and future-focused for business and industry.”
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said the city is “very proud and excited to have Parkway Products expand and increase their investment in Greeneville. The partnership between the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and rural communities such as Greeneville and Greene County is greatly appreciated. This expansion is possible as a result of the leadership by the state of Tennessee. I thank our state officials and economic leaders for bringing this investment to our community.”
“Parkway Products is a valued employer in Greeneville, and it has been important part of our community's economic success," said State Rep. David Hawk (R-5). "Their decision to further invest here is a strong vote of confidence in our talented workforce and vibrant community. We appreciate their commitment and congratulate them on their success.”
For more information about Parkway, visit www.parkwayproducts.com.