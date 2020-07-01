Jennifer Marie Hipshire, 35, of Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, was charged Tuesday by Greenevile police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Police were called about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the Weigel’s Market at 1401 Tusculum Blvd. about a person siting in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle who was “nodding off” and “having an argument with herself” when she woke up, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
Hipshire could not provide identification or coherently answer questions from police. She was unable to complete field sobriety tests correctly and was taken into custody.
Hipshire allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained for that purpose, the report said. Blood was drawn at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
A glass pipe with burned residue was found in the SUV. A records check showed Hipshire’s driver’s license was revoked in April 2019 after a DUI conviction.
Hipshire was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.