Part-time Greene County 911 Dispatch employees who also work full-time in local law enforcement are willingly filling the gap to ensure all shifts are fully staffed.
The seven part-time workers include four Greene County sheriff’s deputies and three Greeneville police officers. They supplement 18 full-time dispatchers at county 911 as recent hires among that group complete training, county 911 Director Jerry Bird said Tuesday.
The part-time officers and deputies could work elsewhere for more more money but made a commitment instead to benefit the community, said Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward, 911 Board of Directors chairman.
The 911 board voted earlier this year to include salary and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers in its 2021-22 budget. The part-time employees help fill out requirements for shifts at 911 Dispatch as full-time hires train. The part-time officers also fill in in the event of sickness, vacation time and unexpected circumstances.
“The part-timers will still be a great benefit,” Bird said.
Ward is proud of the Greeneville police officers who work at dispatch.
“They’re taking a pay cut to go over there and work part-time compared to other jobs,” he said. “If that doesn’t speak to character, I don’t know what does.”
The Greeneville police officers are Katlyn Lamb, Kristina St. Laurent and Anthony Thomas.
Full-time sheriff’s deputies who work part-time at 911 include Randy Christy, Janetha Gregory, Chad Moore and Adam Weems.
“They are stepping up and working for less money and they’re doing it for the betterment of the community,” county Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
Part-time officers working at 911 dispatch law enforcement-related calls, enabling others working on a shift to take 911 calls.
In other business, Bird updated board members on final steps leading to implementation of the new computer-aided dispatch system at Greene County 911.
The CAD system should be fully operational by the end of January, Bird said. Vendor ID Networks, Inc., is in the process of transferring data stored in the current system such as addresses and call records to the new server.
“They will implement it into our new system,” Bird said.
After the CAD system is rolled out, “power phones” will be installed at 911 Dispatch, Bird said.
The power phones will standardize questions on every emergency call. A software program provides pre-set questions for dispatchers reacting to different types of emergency scenarios. One example is instructions that would be given on how to perform CPR on a person having a heart attack, Bird said.
“(Dispatchers) would use it in conjunction with the CAD system,” he said.
Purchase of a “data cloud” system to serve as a primary backup at 911 was also approved Tuesday. The data cloud stores and protects information, and activates if a natural disaster like lightning or a tornado takes the server down.
The data cloud backup will enable restoration of service within about 15 minutes, Bird said. It will cost about $10,300.
“We can’t afford to lose anything. With the amount of (stored) information and everything, we would be in a world of hurt,” board member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
The state has also provided additional software to the CAD system to make it more secure.
“We were vulnerable (and) the state came up with a second penetration test,” Bird said. “We welcome that very much. If our system is vulnerable, we want to know.”
The centralized Greene County central dispatch system is a goal county 911 managers and current board members have been working toward for several years.
“We’re going to have a lot of changes coming,” Bird said.