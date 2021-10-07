The job fair scheduled for Friday at the Greene County Partnership has been canceled due to the weather forecast for Friday, according to Partnership Business Development Specialist Christina Potts.
The “Jobtoberfest” event was scheduled to coincide with the Partnership’s weekly hosting of food trucks in the parking lot for Food Truck Fridays.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain throughout the rest of the week, with a 70% chance of precipitation including a possible thunderstorm on Friday. A flash flood warning was in effect from Wednesday through Thursday morning.