The Greene County Partnership will modify its weekly Food Truck Friday event to include a “Jobtoberfest” job fair this Friday. Jobtoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., a press release from the Partnership said.
Eshta and The CeltiCup food trucks will be selling shawarma, falafel, classic Irish stew, Scottish eggs and more, the release said.
“October is a wonderful time to be outside. We thought pairing international foods with the opportunity to speak with area employers would be a fun event. To add to the theme, some of our county’s international companies will be in attendance,” said Christina Potts, business development specialist for the Greene County Partnership.
The following local employers will be ready to speak with job seekers:
- Amsee
- Apex Bank
- Crenlo Engineered Cabs
- DS Smith
- Sumiriko
For more information about the Jobtoberfest Job Fair, call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.