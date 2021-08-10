The Greene County Partnership will host a job fair and a vaccine clinic along with Food Truck Friday this week, the Partnership announced.
Themed Ribs & Resumes, the event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Partnership’s parking lot, 115 Academy St.
This week’s featured food truck is Backdraft Barbecue, which will be selling ribs, barbecue, tacos, nachos and more, according to a press release from the Partnership.
“With the ever growing popularity of our weekly Food Truck Fridays came the opportunity to partner with local business and industry as an avenue to assist in filling their available job openings,” said Joni Parker, Greene County Partnership general manager.
The following local employers will be accepting resumes and talking about employment opportunities:
- Crenlo
- Huf North America
- Parkway Products
- Elwood Staffing
- Accuforce
- Greene County 911
- Greeneville Fire Department
- DS Smith
- Donaldson
- Onin Staffing
- American Job Center
- Staff Pro
- Delfasco
The Take A Shot on Life Mobile Vaccination Van will also be available.
“Ribs and Resumes, paired with the COVID 19 mobile vaccination van, is a new take to our weekly event bringing jobs, food and vaccine opportunities to our community and visitors,” Parker continued.
Pfizer first dose vaccinations will be given, the release said.
Appointments are not required. For additional details regarding Take A Shot, visit takeashotonlife.com.
For more information about Ribs & Resumes, call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111 or email chamber@greenecop.com.