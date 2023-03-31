Partnership To Present Session On Cyber Threat Safety Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership will host "Best Practices For Keeping Offices Secure" from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the GCP Boardroom.The session will be presented by Sharp Business Systems of Tennessee.An announcement said, "During these uncertain security times, knowing how to keep your office and home systems safe and secure from cyber threats are more important than ever."Cost is $10 for GCP members and $15 for non-members. Lunch will be provided.Pre-registration is requested by April 10 by calling 423-638-4111 or by visiting www.greenecountypartnership.com/upcoming-events. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville City School Board To Consider Change In GHS Graduation Date Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation'