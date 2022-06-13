The Greene County Partnership and a longtime employee of the General Morgan Inn were recognized with top awards last week from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, according to a news release.
The Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s leading events, marketing campaigns, promotional materials and individuals at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday at the 25th Annual Pinnacle Awards.
Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell presented the keynote address as top tourism performers in the Northeast Tennessee region were honored.
The Tourism Association received nearly 70 nominations in categories for marketing, advertising, events, virtual, attractions, individual achievement and supporting business awards. Scored by a panel of judges within the tourism industry across the United States, 37 Pinnacle Awards were given to the top nomination in each category. The judges were Chris Cavanaugh, President of Magellan Strategy Group in Asheville, North Carolina, Erica Bass, Travel Industry Communications Manager from Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Sonya Nash, Director of Group and Experiential Sales and Marketing from Elkhart County, Indiana.
The Greene County Partnership received Pinnacle Awards for Best New Event for “Southern Sanctuaries” and Best Public Relations Campaign for its “I Dig Greeneville!” campaign. Wayne Horton won the award for Frontline Employee of the Year, for which he was nominated by the General Morgan Inn.
SOUTHERN SANCTUARIES
Southern Sanctuaries was a new event in 2021 that coincided with the annual Main Street: Greeneville Christmas in Downtown event on Dec. 3. Eight churches participated in the evening.
“Southern Sanctuaries encouraged people to step inside our beautiful and historic places of worship in Downtown Greeneville, which features breathtaking architecture capped off with prominent steeples,” the Greene County Partnership said in the news release. “The Greene County Partnership hopes to make this an annual event that celebrates our heritage and history and welcomes long-time residents and newcomers, alike, to get involved in our community and the wonderful organizations that are here.”
I DIG GREENEVILLE!
In response to the Downtown Revitalization project of Depot Street, the Greene County Partnership envisioned a friendly public relations campaign that could encourage positivity and anticipation about the project in residents and tourists alike, according to the news release. In the Fall of 2021, the Partnership collaborated with the Town of Greeneville, Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, and Main Street: Greeneville to plan an official groundbreaking ceremony and public relations campaign.
The Partnership developed several pieces with the coined phrase, “I DIG Greeneville,” including graphics, buttons, construction hats, and decals. “The play on words was a perfect match to the construction project that was starting to be known as ‘The Big Dig,’ due to the amount of utilities replacement that needed to occur,” the Partnership said in its news release.
WAYNE HORTON
“If you’ve ever been to the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center in downtown Greeneville, chances are you have met Wayne Horton. He, literally, has worked at the boutique hotel since before its grand re-opening in 1996. In fact, Mr. Horton is about as iconic as the historic hotel itself, which dates to 1884,” the news release said.
“Mr. Horton is renowned in our region for providing exceptional customer service. He always called guests by name, was quick to offer a warm and sincere greeting, and intuitively anticipated guest needs before they asked. He also set the bar high for his co-workers, who looked to him as a shining example of professionalism.
“During his lengthy career at our hotel, Mr. Horton has met celebrities, politicians and well-traveled guests from around the world — as well as those visiting family in our area or vacationing in historic Greeneville. In a media interview before he retired, Mr. Horton explained his service philosophy best when he said: ‘I always treated everyone the same. Everyone is a star here.’”
Horton retired from the General Morgan Inn earlier this year.
According to the news release, tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee. In a non-pandemic year, Northeast Tennessee generates more than $911 million in direct tourist spending and more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.