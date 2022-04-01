After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Greene County Partnership welcomed members back to its annual meeting at the General Morgan Inn on Thursday evening.
The event started with light refreshments and a social and networking hour, where guests including representatives of member businesses as well as several local officials had time to talk before Partnership leaders spoke during the meeting.
Members C&C Millwright, represented by President Jerry Fortner, and Rhonda Humbert were recognized with Business and Champion of the Year awards in recognition of their support and membership with the Partnership over the past two years, and 2021 Board Chair Jennifer Keller officially passed the reigns on to new Chair John Loven.
"We are thrilled for our members to be able to come out and network with each other and see the great things we have been able to do in spite of the pandemic," Partnership President Jeff Taylor said. "We are glad to be back and to celebrate the wins."
A slideshow presentation compiling Partnership highlights since the last meeting in 2019 played on a projector screen throughout the event, and copies of the 2022 membership directory were also distributed.
Guests included representatives of member businesses as well as several elected officials.
"I am delighted this is back and to be here. It's a good thing to be able to get together," Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague said.
"This was a great evening with one of the biggest turnouts that I can remember," said Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels. "I really appreciate the staff and what the Partnership represents. They do a tremendous job, and people really need to take advantage of what they offer and see what they have going on."
For more information about the Greene County Partnership, call 638-4111, find the Partnership on Facebook or visit www.discovergreenevilletn.com/chamber-of-commerce-home/.