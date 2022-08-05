Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor is among the 39 fellows who recently graduated from the Appalachian Leadership Institute.
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Taylor is one of three fellows selected to represent the state of Tennessee, with his selection being approved by the governor’s office, according to a press release from the Greene County Partnership.
In the nine months leading up to graduation from the program, fellows participated in three virtual sessions and three in-person sessions, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities.
“The Appalachian Leadership Institute was an invaluable experience as I absorbed new strategies and regional approaches to shared Appalachian issues,” Taylor said. “But more than these specific tools, I came away heartened to see so many committed public servants working diligently to solve problems and re-define the image of Appalachia. This is a special region that we call home with amazing people and talent. The new Appalachian story needs to be told.”
According to the press release, fellows will continue serving their communities through civil service, finance, health care, recovery, tourism, and a variety of other public and private sectors.
Additionally, as graduates of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, they are now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. This program will allow them to continue connecting with, and learning from, other leaders across Appalachia. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.