County Commissioner Butch Patterson, who represents the Seventh District, submitted his resignation from the legislative body on Monday.
Patterson explains in his letter that he recently sold his house within the Seventh District and now resides outside the district. State law requires that a member of a county commission reside within and be a qualified voter inside the district represented.
“It has been my great honor to serve the people of the 7th District as well as all Greene County citizens the last six and a half years,” Patterson wrote in his resignation letter. “I want to thank all the current and previous commissioners, department heads and the employees of Greene County for their hard work, commitment and desire to make Greene County a better place to live. It has been a real pleasure getting to know them and work alongside these fine people. I have learned a great deal about our county and consider myself lucky to have served on the County Commission.”
Patterson encouraged the county’s leaders to continue to make the community “a vibrant, resourceful, well employed and strong educated place to live” and stated he will be available to help these efforts in any way possible.
In distributing the letter to county leaders Monday afternoon, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison thanked Patterson for his service and “passion to improve Greene County. We wish you the very best in your next adventure.”
At the Greene County Commission meeting Monday evening, Morrison declared the vacancy, the first step in filling the seat.
According to state law, the county legislative body is to make an appointment to temporarily fill the position until the next county general election. For Greene County, that election will be in 2022.
Individuals interested in filling the position are asked to submit their credentials and resume to the mayor’s office by the close of business on Jan. 11, 2021, Morrison said.
A duplicate of those documents will be submitted to the county’s administrator of elections, who will check whether the individuals meet qualifications for the office such as residency and age, he said.
According to state law, the general qualifications for office include that a person be at least 18 years of age and meet residency requirements. For a county commission seat, state law requires that a person be a resident of the district they seek to represent, but does not set a specific time on how long a person has to live in the district to fill the position.
The County Commission will consider the applicants for the position at its January meeting, Morrison said, noting commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the position from the floor during the session. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.