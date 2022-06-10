Paul Morin owner of Paul’s Pens Odds and Ends in Jonesborough, built this fully functioning truck of wood. It is scheduled to be on display Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church’s Classic Rides at Eastside car show.
Photo Special To The Sun
The interior of the truck is also crafted of wood.
Greene County auto enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle on Saturday — a wooden truck built by Paul Morin of Jonesborough.
Morin is the face behind the Jonesborough local business Paul’s Pens Odds and Ends, where Morin sells a variety of hand-carved wooden items including pens and a lot of kitchen accessories, he said. As his work is handmade, those items are all one of a kind, but perhaps none as unique as a full-size, drivable truck, which he plans to drive to Greeneville on Saturday for Eastside Baptist Church’s Classic Rides at Eastside car show.
“I’ve done woodworking my whole life. I’ve done commercial and residential work on interior trim on homes, kitchen cabinets, hardwood flooring — you name it,” Morin said. “I wanted to do something outside the box that I’ve never done before, and I did.”
Morin said it is the result of thousands of hours of work over more than two years, “and a lot of splinters,” but the end result is even more than the truck itself. Morin said he has physical evidence that he can do big things.
“I just wanted to see if I could do it, and I did,” he said. “That’s why I always try to inspire others to not just stay within what you know you can do, but go outside of that and surprise yourself. If you think you have a talent, think outside the box and try something. I’m still amazed when I look at my truck. I can’t believe I really did it.”
The truck is fully functional but can’t be driven in the rain, so if showers come on Saturday, Morin will not be able to make the trip. But as long as the day is dry, Morin plans to be at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serrall Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to show off his finest work, answer any questions and enjoy the event. He said he looks forward to sharing what he learned from making the truck.
“We are our own worst critics, and the one that holds us back more than anyone is ourselves,” Morin continued. “We can accomplish so much if we just try. I told my kids, ‘don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. Find out for yourself. If you can’t, that’s fine — that doesn’t matter. It matters that you tried. So if you think you can’t do something, just do it.”