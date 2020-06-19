Work to retrace various pavement markings on state routes inside Greeneville will begin on Sunday evening and continue into next week.
Contractors for the Town of Greeneville's Public Works Department will begin retracing such markings as turn arrows, stop bars and crosswalks on Main Street, Summer Street, the 70 Truck Route and Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a release from the department.
The project is expected to take four nights to complete, and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas.