Roadway paving is set to begin on Depot Street as the Town of Greeneville's revitalization project continues in downtown.
While the project area has seen gravel streets since it began, crews are scheduled to begin paving in early May.
"They are going to start paving May 8," Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. engagement coordinator Zack Levine during a meeting Thursday.
Crews will begin paving about the time they wrap up work on the intersection of Depot Street and Irish Street. Crews have been working on the curved curbing of the intersection this week, which has led to the closure of the intersection until that work is completed.
"The corners are shaping up nicely. We are looking to be there another week and a half and then move out," Levine said.
Levine said one corner of the intersection had already been completed.
Once the intersection is complete, crews will begin paving Depot Street from Irish Street to Cutler Street, and then from Cutler Street to the railroad bridge near Loretta Street.
The initial paving will consist of a 6-inch "binder layer" that will not be the finished product, but will be able to be driven on.
"The plan is to take the binder all the way from Irish to Cutler, then work on the Cutler and Depot intersection and then continue towards Loretta Street with the binder," Levine said. "Irish to Cutler is going to be way more drivable and way more accessible by mid-May."
After the 6-inch binder layer of pavement is put down, a 2-inch "wear layer" will then be placed on top of it to finish the paving process. The intersections on Depot Street will also be decoratively stamped during the process. As the final wear layer of pavement is laid down, there will be intermittent closures on the street, but not total closures as before.
Crews are targeting June 1 to be finished with paving on Depot Street from Irish Street to the railroad bridge and to have the intersections stamped, depending on weather. Paving will begin on the section of Depot Street from Main Street to College Street after June 1, according to Tony Roe, construction engineering and inspection manager for the project.
Roe said that Summers & Taylor, the construction company working on the project, "is starting to talk about working on Saturdays in order to get around the weather."
Meanwhile, work laying down street pavers is progressing on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets. That section of the project requires no paving as concrete pavers will be laid down in the roadway in a herringbone pattern.
Crews are currently laying down pavers on the tabletop portion of the street section.
"Since the asphalt plant has opened up they've been able to lay pavers," Levine said.
The large herringbone sections of pavers can be laid on either side of the tabletop portion by machine, while the stones near edges, cut-ins and other details will be laid by hand.
That section of the project will be finished around July, with an opening event for the section planned for Aug. 12, according to Levine.
In addition, street lamps have been going up on that section of the project.
"They got a couple put in, and they are going to continue to do that up and down that main block. For the General Morgan guests, that will be a welcome thing for them, and for people going to the Capitol Theater as well," Levine said. "Things are progressing nicely."
Levine and Roe said crews are currently working on when to tackle the intersection of Depot Street and Main Street.
Main Street is a state road, and therefore crews must coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Transportation when working on the intersection. It has not yet been decided when crews will begin work on the Main Street intersection.
Crews are also waiting for trees to be delivered to plant along Depot Street. However, if they do not arrive in time, the planting of trees may have to be delayed in order to ensure they are planted in line with spring and fall planting seasons.