AJ Cemetery Flags

Josh Hines, a member of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site staff, places flags at headstones at the cemetery Thursday afternoon in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday. Staff members took advantage of dry conditions during the late morning and early afternoon to place flags on each of the more than 2,000 markers in the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Local Boy Scout troops have traditionally helped put out the flags for Memorial Day, but could not this year due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes

Recommended for you