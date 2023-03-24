The Appalachian Peace Education Center will sponsor a “People’s Hearing” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson City Public Library to discuss the “dangers” of nuclear weapons work proposed at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, according to a news release from the group.
The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St.
The Erwin Citizens Awareness Network, an environmental advocacy group, seeks to intervene in a license amendment submitted in 2022 by NFS to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a process involving uranium purification and conversion services at the Unicoi County facility.
NFS processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel and also produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations.
Processing U-235 “is a significant change” that “would require transfer of the technology for a step in the bomb-making process from a ‘secure’ location in Oak Ridge, a federal facility,” to NFS, a private company that is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, according to a news release from the Appalachian Peace Education Center.
“Dozens of citizens submitted comments to the Atomic Safety & Licensing Board in support of (ECAN) for a public hearing to discuss the situation. That request was denied, prior to the end of the comment period. So the Appalachian Peace Education Center will host a hearing to inform the public,” the news release states.
Among speakers will be ECAN attorney Terry Lodge, ECAN member Barbara O’Neal and others knowledgeable about nuclear safety, according to the organization.
NFS maintains its operations are safe and pose no threat to the environment.