Greene County’s representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly say legislation allowing adults to carry a handgun without a permit advances constitutional rights while strengthening punishment for criminal activity.
Opponents of the measure — which include statewide law enforcement associations — say it weakens current firearm permit laws that have served the state’s resident’s well.
Under the bill, adults 21 and older and military members between 18 and 20 would be allowed to open or concealed carry handguns without a permit. The bill, if enacted, would increase certain penalties for illegal weapons possession.
Both houses of the state legislature have approved the measure. It now awaits the signature of Gov. Bill Lee, who advocated for it.
State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, voted in favor of the bill.
Hawk said in an email response to questions that Lee’s proposed legislation extends the constitutional carry of a handgun, without a permit, to all law-abiding citizens over the age of 21 living inside Tennessee.
In addition, the proposed law “clearly states that criminals cannot posses a firearm in Tennessee, as this legislation increases time in prison for those who steal a firearm or who illegally possess a firearm,” Hawk said. Background checks are still required in order to purchase a gun, he added.
“Tennessee’s handgun carry permit system is still intact, which is very important for those Tennesseans who wish to be able to carry their firearms across state lines, and in order for them to be recognized and legally carry a firearm in other states,” Hawk said.
“Gun training courses and shooting practices at firing ranges in Greene County are also strongly suggested and encouraged for all gun owners,” he said.
“Much like any controversial piece of legislation, the bill may have gone too far for some people who were in opposition to the concept, and equally, have not gone far enough for the most vocal supporters of true constitutional carry of a fireman,” Hawk said.
“All in all, this legislation moves Tennessee further along in being a state that strongly supports the Second Amendment to our U.S. Constitution,” he said.
Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, who represents a section of Greene County, was one of the House co-sponsors of the bill.”Yes, I did support (the legislation) and I was a co-prime sponsor of the governors legislative initiative,” Faison said in an email.”Gun violence is a problem and for anyone to not acknowledge the problem, they aren’t paying attention. Since the very first time I ran, I have openly supported the Second Amendment and pushed for the freedoms it offers to us as American citizens,” Faison said. “And yes, I do believe that a armed society is a safer society.”As an example, Faison said “with roughly 330 million Americans and only 700,000 law enforcement officers, that leaves us around one cop for every 475 Americans. Knowing those numbers and also knowing how so many times a good person with a gun stops a bad person with a gun, of course I believe that this will help stifle violent crimes,” he said. Faison also addressed the bill in his most recent online Capitol Report.
“House Republicans this week passed historic legislation restoring Tennesseans’ constitutional right to self-defense. House Bill 786 removes encroachments on law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a handgun while increasing penalties for criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally,” Faison wrote.
State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, also voted in favor of the permitless carry legislation.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email that the law won’t curb the use of firearms by those who should not have them.
“I agree with the Second Amendment in the rights of citizens to bear arms. I did not vote in this legislation; that was in our House and Senate,” Holt said. “Any gun law or restriction will not stop the evil of this world. Criminals will continue their unlawful activities either way.”
SUPPORT FOR CURRENT SYSTEM
Other Tennessee police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors have defended the state’s existing gun permit system, arguing it’s essential in determining who can carry firearms legally and weeding out those who should not. They warn that removing such requirements could make it more dangerous for officers and communities.
“Our lawmakers keep trumpeting their support for law enforcement, but for those who voted for this dangerous permitless carry bill, it’s clear that those are empty words,” said Linda McFadyen-Ketchum, a volunteer with the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action, which advocates for gun safety.
“Every major law enforcement agency in Tennessee — along with business leaders, medical professionals, faith leaders, and more — opposes this bill, and we’ll stand with them as we fight to make sure the bill never becomes law,” she added.
Law enforcement organizations opposed to the current legislation, dubbed “constitutional carry” by its proponents, include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.
“Since 1996, almost 25 years of successful implementation, the existing permit process has served our citizens well,” the sheriffs’ group recently wrote in a letter to House lawmakers. “The handgun carry permit process provides a method and procedure that allows confirmation and verification of lawful handgun carry.”
While testifying against the bill, TBI Senior Policy Adviser Jimmy Musice told lawmakers that Tennessee’s handgun permit system helped prevent roughly 5,500 people from carrying a weapon because it flagged them as ineligible.
“We don’t have any issue, and support the underlying policy that those that are legally permissible to carry possess a firearm and defend themselves,” Musice said. “The permit process allows us to actually do that by knowing if that person truly is lawful.”
RISKS AND RIGHTS
Lawmakers backing the measure contend such risks are acceptable in the name of strengthening the rights to bear arms guaranteed under the Second Amendment. They note that the bill would increase certain gun-related penalties, which they say would improve safety by harshly punishing those who were already going to ignore the law.
For example, theft of a firearm — now a misdemeanor that carries a 30-day sentence — would become a felony with a mandatory six month incarceration. It also makes exceptions for people with certain mental illnesses and criminal convictions.
Others point out that law enforcement groups have opposed loosening gun permit restrictions for years.
“We love and respect our law enforcement officers, but there’s been very few bills that have recognized the rights of citizens of this state to carry that law enforcement has not opposed almost unanimously,” said GOP state Sen. Mike Bell, the bill’s sponsor.
This year, Lee has made the permitless bill a top priority. The push comes after Lee signed legislation in 2019 that relaxed the state’s handgun law by allowing people to obtain a concealed-carry-only permit that doesn’t require them to demonstrate the ability to fire a weapon.
When asked about law enforcement opposing the bill earlier this year, Lee described that feedback as “important.”
“You can protect the Second Amendment and you can protect the citizens of our state at the same time,” Lee told reporters.
Nationwide, at least six states are also weighing similar measures this year, with supporters eager to join nearly 20 others that currently don’t require permits for concealed carry, while more than 30 states allow permitless open carry.