One afternoon in February, Rich Urban walked into the newsroom of The Greeneville Sun with a century-old mystery to share.
By late March, the mystery was solved, and on April 4, Urban’s persistence paid off with a trip to the home of Cynthia Cox in Knoxville.
Urban delivered a funeral flag for Cox’s ancestor, James “Henry” White, a local World War I soldier killed in action in France.
The visit was brief but provided a very special moment for Urban and Cox, who said she planned to display the flag with two other military funeral flags she has for her husband and her father.
Cox is the great-granddaughter of White’s sister, making him her great-great uncle.
So how did Urban get involved?
Urban is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and secretary of the American Legion Post 64 in Greeneville.
When he first visited The Sun, Urban explained that the 48-star American flag was brought to the local American Legion by a lady from a local church where it had been stored. The church had closed.
Urban desperately wanted to get the WWI artifact into the hands of White’s family members, so he began searching for descendants.
“I’d like to see it get back to family if it’s at all possible,” he said.
All Urban could find was information from the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association, which was submitted by a “Cynthia Cox.”
After searching for that name and reaching numerous dead ends, he reached out for help in February thinking The Sun could write a story to aid in the search.
But first, newsroom staff recommended Urban visit two places: the T. Elmer Cox Historical & Genealogical Library and the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
Meanwhile this story began as a plea for help in solving the mystery.
Then Urban returned to the newsroom in March with documentation from the library but still no connections to family.
When this writer reviewed one of the library printouts, something jumped off the page. There was a photo submitted by a “Cyndy Cox.”
This variation of the name was all it took to return a hit on Facebook. The account showed recognizable mutual friends from Greeneville.
A message to Cox via Facebook Messenger explained the flag and gave the name. Three days later, Cox replied, “Yes he is an ancestor of mine. I would love to have this or at least a photo of it.”
From there, delivery was arranged for April 4.
Urban said the flag had a small hole in it, so it was refolded by members of the Army National Guard and placed back in the triangle-shaped case.
An engraved plaque on the case reads “James Henry White, France — 1918.”
White was born in the Rheatown community of eastern Greene County and was killed in action during battle in France.
He died Oct. 10, 1918, one day after his 26th birthday.
White was a U.S. Army Private First Class, who was severely injured by shrapnel and died on the way to the first-aid station in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive on Hill 180 near Cernoy, France. He was buried on Oct. 12, 1918, at Chatel Chateau Flower Garden Cross Cemetery, according to information on the website of the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association.
White’s mother wanted his body bought home, Cox said, so after the war, the body was returned to the family, escorted from New York to Washington, D.C., to Chuckey, where he was reinterred in Rheatown Cemetery.
An inscription on his tombstone reads “Member of Co. G. 327th U.S. Inf. 82 Division. Was wounded and died on same day. Was buried at Chateau Thierry, France. He was ever ready to do his best.”
Urban learned that White’s name is engraved on a plaque in the Veteran’s Gallery of the local History Museum, which agreed to house the flag if it wasn’t claimed. He also learned that White was among the first local veterans included in the engraved monuments at Veterans Memorial Park on Forest Street.
At the Cox Library, Urban received printouts of two clippings from The Greeneville Sun. One dated Dec. 5, 1918 said, “Our little town was made sad when the news came to Mr. and Mrs. J.R. White that their son, James Henry, was killed in action on October 10th. Henry was a noble young man and loved by all who knew him.”
Another clipping dated March 28, 1918, listed 20 “local boys” going to Camp Gordon, Georgia, for training.
When Cox received the flag on April 4, she said “I really appreciate that. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
To see White’s profile on the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association website, visit www.etvma.org/veterans/james-h-white-6509/ .