A man and woman sought by Greene County authorities in connection with a fatal shooting remain in jail in Cumberland County awaiting appearances on charges there.
William Jacob Silvers, 25; and Whitney Ann Legg, 29, were wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another early on May 9 in the Tusculum area.
Nathan Knight, 29, was found shot to death early May 9 on Richland Road in Tusculum. Sheriff’s deputies were earlier called to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about a man having been shot.
Gary Garner, 37, was found with “multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release said.
Garner, of Chuckey, told deputies that he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later taken to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Tuesday morning.
Cumberland County authorities said Silvers and Legg were taken into custody Friday on drug possession and drug paraphernalia offenses. They have June court dates scheduled.
“Yes, we do have a hold on them. Detectives went Saturday to Cumberland County,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday in an email.
Silvers and Legg, who Holt termed “persons of interest” in the investigation, will remain held in Cumberland County for the time being.
“We will let Cumberland County deal with their charges first and get that out of the way before we bring them back to Greene County,” he said.
Silvers also has active arrest warrants in Washington County.
Greene County investigators seek information from Silvers and Legg in connection with the May 9 shootings. No charges had been filed against them as of Monday in connection with those cases.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the cases.