Allegations of animal cruelty at a Greene County business raised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will be looked at by the office of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
The allegations stem from alleged incidents in December 2021 at the Snapps Ferry Packing Co., 5900 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
A company manager this week said no illegal treatment of animals took place. Corrective actions have been taken and noted by an onsite inspector from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
A PETA member referenced USDA reports that stated in December 2021 there were two instances involving cows that were shot in the head with a firearm but not killed with the first shot. It took two shots to dispatch the animals. A similar instance in August 2021 involving a pig was cited.
Other instances were cited from 2021 and March 2022 about animals that did not have access to water.
Plant management was notified by the USDA of non-compliance. The issues were resolved, according to USDA documentation.
David Perle, PETA vice president of evidence analysis, asked Armstrong in a letter to look into the reports.
“PETA is calling on the district attorney general to step in and prevent more illegal suffering by investigating and bringing appropriate charges,” the letter states.
Perle wrote that PETA “is pursuing charges under state law because federal officials haven’t prosecuted any inspected slaughterhouses for acts of abuse and neglect” for at least 15 years.
“The documented acts are not the usual and customary agricultural practices otherwise exempt from prosecution,” Perle added.
Armstrong said this week his office received the communication from PETA.
“I will look at the facts and the law and make a determination as to what actions may or may not be taken by my office. That review will take place within the next few weeks,” Armstrong said.
There is no illegal activity regarding the treatment of animals at the Snapps Ferry Packing Co., said Jeremy Southerland, a manager at the Afton company.
“We are following the guidelines that are standard policy at every packing plant,” Southerland said.
A USDA inspector is on site every day to ensure animals are not mistreated, he said.
“(Practices there) are approved by a third party. We’re doing everything we are supposed to,” Southerland said. “If we were doing something wrong, we would be shut down. We have to follow the guidelines to stay in business.”
PETA was asked why activities at the Greene County packing facility were questioned.
“PETA routinely obtains and reviews records of egregious suffering at slaughterhouses, as documented by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service,” PETA spokeswoman Nicole Mayer wrote in an email response.
Mayer noted that Snapps Ferry Packing Co. “had been warned at least eight times, in less than seven months, about violating the federal Humane Methods of Slaughter Act.”
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service “has not initiated a criminal prosecution for such abuse and neglect at any licensed slaughterhouse since at least 2007,” Meyer wrote.
PETA seeks “a small measure of justice” from state prosecutors for the animals, Meyer wrote.