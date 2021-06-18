The occupants of a Mohawk mobile home destroyed by fire early Friday made it out of the burning structure safely, but three cats and a dog perished in the trailer.
About 3:45 a.m. Friday, occupant Kayla McLain was awakened by the smell of smoke in the mobile home at 94 Moonlight Court. She and occupant Byron Sanford quickly got out of bed and went to a child’s bedroom where the smoke was coming from, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.
McLain removed the girl from the bedroom and they and Sanford made it outside safely.
Occupant Steven Russell was asleep on a couch and was awakened by Sanford. Russell told deputies he was not sure about the cause of the fire, “but stated he had problems with a light fixture in the room,” the report said.
Sanford was checked by Greene County-Greenville EMS and taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Russell declined to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
McLain and the child were also checked by EMS but did not need further treatment.
“Three cats and one dog were found deceased inside the residence,” the report said.
The mobile home is valued at $25,000.
The mobile home occupants stayed with a relative after the fire, the report said.