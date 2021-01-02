A home was severely damaged Thursday in a fire on Calico Road, but pets were rescued and a teacher has started a fundraiser to benefit the family.
Camp Creek, Tusculum and Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire at 720 Calico Road shortly before 2 p.m.
Assistant Chief of Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department Robert Lee (R.L.) Johnson said that no one was injured and the family's pets were rescued.
"One man was at home and he was able to get out," Johnson said. "We got a couple of dogs and a cat out. The dogs seemed okay and the cat was going to the vet."
Marty Shelton, chief of Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, said that the cat was revived using a pet mask donated in 2018 by Animal Medical Center of Greeneville.
Johnson said the fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen, but it spread to the living room and the attic.
Nick Baumann, a kindergarten teacher at Doak Elementary School started a Facebook fundraiser on Friday to help the family, who he said has a child in his class.
He said the family is staying with friends while searching for an available rental, at which point they will have space to accept clothing donations.
The fundraiser reached almost $4,500 on Saturday, just shy of the goal of $5,000 Baumann set.