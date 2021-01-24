A pharmacy technician who allegedly took thousands of opioid prescription pills from her employer was charged Saturday by Greeneville police with prescription drug fraud.
Noel K. Houseman, 22, of 954 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, worked at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police were called Saturday morning by a Walgreen’s manager about “a pharmacy technician (who) was caught stealing prescription drugs from the business,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
Houseman was at Walgreen’s when officers arrived. The manger told police that that pharmacy chain’s corporate office notified their location because of a discrepancy in the amount of pills they had in stock.
The manager told police that cameras in the business were rearranged and on Jan. 19, Houseman “was seen moving through the pharmacy to a location she believed to be out of view from the camera and then placed a large quantity of pills into a change purse,” the report said.
The pills Houseman allegedly took were on a table when officers arrived. Laid out were 107 hydrocodone and 74 Alprazolam pills.
The manager told police it’s estimated that over the last eight months, about 6,000 hydrocodone pills were stolen, the report said.
An audit of the store inventory is underway, and specific amounts will be provided to police, the report said.
Houseman was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.