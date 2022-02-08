James J. “Jim” Powell, a well-known local businessman and benefactor to many good causes, died Monday.
Powell, 84, passed away Monday morning.
The Limestone resident started his construction business in Greeneville. Powell was well known for his philanthropic contributions and assistance to a number of organizations, including the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, East Tennessee State University and Junior Achievement of Tri-Cities TN/VA, Inc.
Those who knew Powell reflected Monday on his legacy.
Greeneville businessman Kent Bewley has known Powell since 1975, when both were on the Holston Home Board of Trustees. The men became friends in the ensuing years as both engaged in philanthropic activities.
“I found him to be a very strong Christian man, very strong in business, just a clear thinker and just a terrific board member for many years,” Bewley said.
Powell and his wife Sandra “were very generous to Holston Home. His leadership and generosity helped get Holston Home going,” he said.
Bewley also worked alongside Powell in the Junior Achievement program.
“He was instrumental in establishing the Business Hall of Fame. He was kind of the driving force behind that,” Bewley said.
Powell and his wife also took leadership roles in efforts to benefit the ETSU Music Department and University of Tennessee School of Music.
On a personal level, Powell “was a true friend,” Bewley said.
“He was just a terrific person,” he said.
Powell was also a close friend of Bewley’s father, the late Roswell Bewley.
Powell “actually got his start here in Greeneville in the late 1960s,” Bewley said.
Bewley recalled Powell as a “tireless worker” who came to work early and stayed late.
“He was active just up until about six months ago. He was just a high-energy, really enthusiastic guy and a good Christian. He was just a real stalwart in the greater Tri-Cities area,” Bewley said. “Once he was in on a project or an endeavor, he wanted it to be successful.”
Powell retained close tires to Greene County throughout his life
“He will be missed by a number of people for a number of reasons,” Bewley said. “He was one of those people (where) you think, ‘I don’t know how we got along without him.’”
Junior Achievement President Cathy Salley said she regarded Powell as a role model.
“Words, for me, cannot say enough about Jim Powell. He was a very, very special person,” Salley said.
Salley said she was fortunate to count Powell as a friend.
“He had an absolutely spotless reputation. He was a very genuine person,” she said. “He didn’t just want to give his money, he wanted to make a difference.”
John Jones Jr., retired managing editor of The Greeneville Sun, knew Powell as a friend. Jones noted Powell’s impressive legacy.
“He has had a major positive impact of a philanthropic nature for many years in addition to the very considerable impact of his business,” Jones said.
Bradley S. Williams, president and CEO of Holston Home, was saddened to hear of Powell’s passing.
“Few people have impacted Holston Home in the last 65 years as much as Jim Powell. Jim was a longtime Holston Home supporter, board member and board president, and I am proud to say that he was my friend,” Williams said.
Powell “was modest, generous, kind, and Holston Home is better because of his impact and selfless giving which blessed countless children through our ministry. We will miss our dear friend,” Williams said.
Powell and four brothers grew up on a 110-acre farm in rural Cub Creek, Tennessee. His parents, Henry and Frances, “insisted their children be taught to give and to save,” according to a biographical news release after Powell was named to the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame in 1998.
Powell’s potential was recognized in high school and he received a $200 Sears & Roebuck Scholarship. Powell was the first member of his family to attend college.
While attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Powell met Sandra Pless. They were married after his sophomore year.
After leaving the University of Tennessee, Powell joined Powell Erection in Knoxville. He began in the business as a mechanic, and worked his way up to superintendent and minority stockholder.
Powell moved to Greeneville in 1969 to start his own business, Powell Construction Company.
In 1972, Powell relocated to Johnson City on Bristol Highway.
Powell Construction was founded as a crane and steel erection company. In 1973, other divisions were created, including mineral processing and construction, and in 1996 Powell Sales was formed to provide service in West Virginia.
Powell’s leadership and reputation for doing superior work helped build a strong business with offices in West Virginia and in Nashville, Knoxville and Johnson City.
“His dream of owning a business became reality through discipline, hard work, careful planning, and saving. By always investing his bonuses, Jim had accrued stock in his cousin’s company that allowed him to start Powell Construction,” according to biographical information.
The Powell Companies currently have a workforce of more than 500.
“He started here very small, but over the years the company grew and prospered dramatically, and he and his wife, Sandy, have shared their prosperity very generously,” Jones observed.
Powell had served as the regional vice president, board member and executive committee member of the Tennessee Business Roundtable, as board member and president at the regional and state levels of the Tennessee Associated General Contractors, and on the ETSU Business Advisory Board.
Jim and Sandy Powell “well remember the personal effort of putting Jim through UT and the value of his scholarship. Their own experiences led them to focus on the importance of educational opportunity for young people and the great need for scholarship support,” according to Junior Achievement.
The couple made significant endowments to ETSU in music, athletic, business and technology scholarships in addition to the Belmont College School of Nursing.
Powell also served the community as board chair of the Boy Scout Council, the ETSU Foundation, and the HANDS ON! Museum. He served in the past on the Johnson City Symphony and the Johnson City United Way board of directors.
Powell and his wife “made the church and their faith the center of their family life,” the Junior Achievement release noted.
Salley said Powell also served as a role model to others in Junior Achievement.
Powell “was the epitome of Junior Achievement’s Business Hall of Fame Laureate Inductees,” Salley said.
“To me, his business acumen was absolutely unparalleled. If he told you he was going to do something, he did it and more,” she said. “Not only did he suggest to us to start an endowment to sustain JA of Tri-Cities TN/VA, but he also worked whole-heartedly to raise the dollars with (Greeneville businessman and philanthropist) Scott Niswonger matching them.
“As the saying goes, he talked the talk and walked the walk,” Salley said. “He and Mrs. Powell have made it their life work in affording opportunities for young people.”
Powell’s 1998 biography release stated both he and Sandy Powell “both believe that God places us for a reason and that as Christians they have the responsibility to leave the community where they live a better place than they found it.”
Powell was viewed as very successful in business, but clearly stated his vision in 1998.
“If I can say at the end of my life that I have been able to help even one young person by giving them the same opportunity that I was given, then I believe I have been successful,” he said.