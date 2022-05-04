William E. Phillips II was the winner Tuesday of a three-way Republican primary race for 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, Part II.
Phillips, 45, was appointed as a Circuit Court judge in October 2021 by Gov. Bill Lee to fill out the remaining term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who retired in September 2021.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Phillips tallied 10,541 votes for a full eight-year term as Circuit Court judge. Challengers Bradley Mercer, a 3rd Judicial District assistant district attorney general, received 7,692 votes; and Greeneville attorney Crystal Goan Jessee received 6,016 votes.
Phillips, formerly of the Phillips & Hale law firm and Rogersville city attorney, is a Hawkins County native.
“It was an honor to be appointed by the governor, and I’ll never forget that,” Phillips said Tuesday night. “But to be elected by the people is so incredibly humbling. I am very appreciative of my opponents. They ran a clean race. But, I’m honored to be elected by the people to represent them, and pledge as I have all along to be a judge for all of the 3rd Judicial District.
Although both of his opponents were from two counties in the district that are larger than Hawkins County, Phillips said his family, friends, and supporters helped him overcome that disadvantage.
“I hope voters looked to the experience and qualifications of the candidates, but we put in the work,” Phillips said. “Between my wife, my children, and my supporters, and the people we got to meet along the way with whom I’ve developed friendships — that was it. It wasn’t me. It was them.”
What can residents of the Third Judicial District expect from their newly elected Circuit Court judge?
“They can expect a judge who comes to the bench with integrity, who will be prepared to devote the necessary attention to their case, and who will listen objectively to the litigants who come before me.”
The loss of his father in January of 2021 has been on Phillips’ mind throughout his campaign, and as judge he hopes to continue a family legacy. Bill Phillips had been Rogersville city attorney since 1976, and when he passed away last year William Phillips was appointed to fill his shoes.
“Dad would have loved this whole process,” Phillips said. “I’ve certainly done my best to make him proud, and what would make him proud is that I do a good job. I’m committed to doing the best job that I can for all of the citizens in the 3rd Judicial District. My father’s legacy of service is extraordinarily important to me, and I never want to let that down.”
Phillips said when sworn in as Circuit Court judge in 2021 that the 3rd Judicial District “has a legacy of exceptional judges.”
“Judge Wright exemplified what it meant to be a fair and just judge,” he said.
Mercer will continue as a state prosecutor based in Greene County and Jessee will continue in her Greeneville-based law practice.
Running unopposed in the Republican primary as 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge in Parts I and III were Alex E. Pearson and Beth Boniface. Phillips, Boniface and Pearson will run unopposed for eight-year terms on the bench in the Aug. 4 general election.
Circuit Courts are courts of general jurisdiction in Tennessee. Circuit Court judges hear civil and criminal cases and appeals of decisions from Juvenile, Municipal, and General Sessions courts.
The jurisdiction of circuit courts often overlaps that of the chancery courts. Criminal cases are also tried in Circuit Court in the 3rd Judical District.
Running unopposed for reelection on Aug. 4 on the Republican line are 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins, 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Rogersville Review Editor Jeff Bobo contributed to this report