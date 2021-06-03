A low-hanging telephone line that got snagged on a passing school bus Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Whispering Road caused a utility pole to be pulled down, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report said.
One student and the driver were on board when the incident occurred about 4:35 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.
Greene County Schools bus 95 was rounding a right curve when it encountered the drooping phone line, which was hanging across the roadway and attached to the utility pole.
“The light on the top of the bus caught the low-hanging line and pulled the utility pole. This caused the utility pole to break,” the THP report said.
The utility pole snapped and toppled down, causing electric lines to be ripped off a house at 552 Whispering Road.
The power lines then fell onto the full-size Bluebird school bus.
Driver Samantha Gregory, 48, and the student remained on the bus until a Greeneville Light & Power System crew turned off electricity.
The Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and THP were also on scene.
Traffic was blocked on Whispering Road between Jones Bridge Road and East Fork Road for more than an hour until debris was safely cleared.
No citations were issued.