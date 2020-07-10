Greene County residents continue to be victimized by phone scams.
Law enforcement officials reiterate that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
GOVERNMENT GRANT SCAM
A Midway woman was victimized by a phone scam between July 3 and 5. She lost $2,500. The victim reported the scam Thursday to sheriff’s deputies.
The victim said she received a phone call from a woman claiming to be her cousin, who told her she had just received $95,000 through a government grant.
“She told the victim that she should try it as well,” the report said.
The victim called a phone number the caller gave her and spoke with a man who gave her a name and said he was an agent to the “IDA Company,” a report said.
The man told the victim that she qualified for a $120,000 grant, and then told her she had to send him $2,500 by using Ebay cards.
“He had her go to multiple places to purchase cards and then send him pictures of the card numbers,” the report said.
The man later told the victim she would have to send him an additional $17,500 “due to her money being held up by the IRS.”
The woman realized she was being scammed and refused to send any more money, the report said.
“If an individual contacts you about an opportunity to obtain free money in the form of a grant from the federal government, be extremely wary. You are likely being targeted as part of a scam,” according to grants.gov.
“The government does not contact individuals to award grants for which there has been no application. An individual who makes this claim is not from the government and could be trying to collect private personal data from you, such as your Social Security number, bank account number or other such information,” a post on the website said.
“The government does not charge a fee for individuals or entities applying for a federal grant,” it said.
‘FEDERAL AGENCY’ SCAM
An Afton woman fell victim to a phone scam between July 2 and Thursday.
The victim told sheriff’s deputies she received a phone call “from foreign-sounding individuals claiming to be a federal agency.”
The woman told deputies she was instructed by the caller to send $7,000 via FedEx first to a Walmart store in Texas, but the money was returned. The money was resent to an address in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the report said.
The victim was then instructed to buy four Walmart gift cards for $500 each. She then called a number and provided the PIN numbers to the cards.
PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE SCAM
The sheriff’s department was contacted Wednesday by the daughter of an Asheville Highway woman who had been scammed out of $1,200.
The woman said her mother sent the money “to the Publishers Clearing House and several other people claiming to be from different agencies,” a report said.
A popular scam that continues to circulate in East Tennessee involves a call, email or letter that informs a would-be victim that he or she is the multi-million-dollar winner of a contest.
The catch is, the “winner” has to electronically transmit money before the caller will ship the prize, or pay a “claim” fee connected to the prize.
The money is sent by the victim to the address given by the scammer. Of course, there is no prize.
Publishers Clearing House warns on its website, www.pch.com, that consumers need to be aware of phony sweepstakes scams.
“If you are ever contacted by someone claiming to represent PCH, or claiming to be one of our employees, and asked to send or wire money for any reason whatsoever, including taxes, or send a pre-paid gift card or Green Dot Moneypak card in order to claim a sweepstakes prize, don’t! It’s a scam,” the website states.
“If you are sent a check, told it’s a partial prize award, and asked to cash it and send a portion back to claim the full prize award, don’t. The check is fake, but the scam is real!” it continues.
Publishers Clearing House “would never ask for money to claim a prize award,” the website said.