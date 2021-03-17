The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into the side of the Marathon Market at 3685 Erwin Highway Saturday night and then sped off caused $7,500 worth of damages, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
An employee told deputies that about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, a small, early-1990s model Toyota truck struck the side windows of the store. After impact, the truck “never slowed down and quickly backed away so no one could get a tag number,” the report said.
The store windows, window frame and a wall will need to be replaced, the report said.
Store surveillance video of the incident will be provided to deputies.
“A boy and a female passenger” were in the truck, the report said. A vandalism report was filed. The incident remains under investigation.