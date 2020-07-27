Zachary M. Hogeboon, 27, of 1115 Old Cemetery Road, was charged about 8:25 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Police received a report that Hogeboon attempted to give a man a plastic bag “with a white substance in it,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
A pickup truck driven by Hogeboon with two child passengers was pulled over in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Heatherwood Loop.
A records check showed that Hogeboon’s driver’s license is revoked.
A K-9 officer arrived at the location and the K-9 alerted on the truck. A search turned up 4-1/2 suspected oxycodone pills, one Clonazepam pill and drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Two children, ages 1 and 4, were in the back seat of the truck. They were taken from the scene by a relative.
Hogeboon was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.