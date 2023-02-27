The unmistakeable sound of drums being pounded echoed through the halls of First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville on Saturday morning, and the cause of the sound was not an average band rehearsal.
The source of this particular drumming din was about 20 local kids attending an Exploring the Arts class on music.
The class was part of an ongoing series that began in January for local kids to explore and learn about different types of art.
The series includes sections on visual art, music, poetry and theater and is open to kids in second grade to sixth grade.
Saturday’s section on music was led by Cindy Sams, who was joined by Cherylonda Fitzgerald, a cellist, and Michael Sams, a percussionist.
The youngsters in attendance learned about rhythm, tempo and other aspects of music through hands on experiences during the two hour session.
Deane Gray is one of the organizers of the arts series, and she said this is the second year of holding the free classes for kids.
“Exploring the Arts is a free, non-religious arts program to encourage second to sixth grade children to tap into their own creativity through visual, aural and physical art,” Gray said “This outreach is a total team effort, with each of us bringing our particular strengths and expertise to the children.”
The program is funded through a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Gray said that the program is meant to reach out to kids in the community who may not otherwise have access to quality arts activities.
“Our hope is to especially reach out to children who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs and who might otherwise have limited access to extracurricular opportunities,” Gray said.
Gray said that she has gone to local churches, schools and the Boys & Girls Club to get children involved in the program that also includes free transportation.
Fitzgerald, a cellist with decades of experience, said that it was her second year helping out with the program. She also teaches at Milligan College and plays principal cello in the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Fitzgerald said. “Helping with the kids. Reaching the kids. Some didn’t know what a cello was when they came in here today, but some did. It’s fun to watch them learn.”
Fitzgerald said that giving kids the opportunity to experience music with a cello and quality drums is important for a small community.
“You know in a big city there is opportunities like this a lot, but around here there usually is not quite as many. These are good instruments that can be expensive, so it’s good to give kids a chance to use them when they otherwise may not get an opportunity to use them,” Fitzgerald said. “The fact that this program is free is huge for the accessibility of it.”
Sams said classes such as the one on Saturday are about “enrichment” and exposure.”
“I love working with the kids and exposing them to the arts and introducing them to good music. They’ll remember it. They really will. Once they become hands on and involved, not just looking on, they enjoy it and they learn,” Sams said. “Enrichment is a big part of it.”
Angela Campbell, an organizer with the program, expressed gratitude to First Presbyterian Church for the use of its fellowship hall to host the program.
“I truly want to thank First Presbyterian Church and Pastor Todd Jenkins. They have opened up the use of this facility and they didn’t have to. Every Saturday they are just so generous to let us use this space,” Campbell said.
While about 20 kids were at Saturday’s session, around 40 have signed up and have been participating in the program that will conclude in April.
Drums and drumsticks were a big part of Saturday’s class as kids learned to keep a beat and make music together, including drumming along to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and dancing in rhythm to Edvard Grieg’s “In The Hall Of The Mountain King.”
Michael Sams handled percussion duties on Saturday. He said he’s played drums for decades beginning in middle school band and continuing in high school and college and now as an adult.
“I have always enjoyed interacting like this and seeing the light go off for kids, or even adults. It’s fun to collaborate in playing or teaching,” Michael Sams said. “When you see that light bulb come on, it is just instant gratification.”
The instructors Saturday all expressed the common hope that the classes, such as the music session held Saturday, can inspire a spark of creativity in local children.
“You never know. It may inspire a kid. They may say ‘Hey this is something I can do,’ and maybe they’ll join a band or arts program when they get the opportunity in the future in school or in the community,” Fitzgerald said.
“You can see them start to get it. They may be shy at first, but then they get into it,” Sams said. “It’s about planting seeds. When I watch their faces and see them light up, it is all worth it.”