The long awaited Pioneer Mini Golf course is now open in Tusculum.
The pandemic set the project back, owners Tom Everhart and Sherie Zilz said, but the course opened this summer, and the semi-retired duo behind it said they are enjoying learning the ropes of a new industry.
The pair are not strangers to the recreation and tourism industry, though, or to the world of business. Everhart is the original owner of Everhart Campground in nearby Russellville, and he said his family has been in business locally for decades.
“My family has been here in Greeneville forever. My dad owned Everhart Construction, and he developed Everhart Subdivision in probably the ‘70s,” Everhart said.
His parents were Elmer and Irene Everhart.
“I built the campground in 1996, it opened in 1997, and I sold it in 2016 to a friend. It’s still operated under our name,” he added.
He said he has also owned a tanning salon with two partners, as well as a Home Video Rental store.
Zilz, who also has a painting business called Lynn’s Painting, said she has been in the area since relocating from Texas due to hurricane damage in 2005.
“I had to evacuate, so I came up here to stay with my mom, and I decided I was going to stay. I will visit, but I would never live on a shoreline ever again,” she said.
Then, she met Everhart.
“We were introduced by a mutual friend, and that was a mistake because we’ve been together ever since,” Everhart joked.
The pair lived in Morristown until the sale of Everhart Campground, around which time they relocated back to Everhart’s home community of Tusculum and purchased the property to build Pioneer Mini Golf from Everhart’s cousin.
“I am thrilled to be back in Tusculum. It’s where I grew up. It’s home,” said Everhart.
The scenery may be familiar, but the mini golf course is a new adventure.
“We’re still learning how the business is run in Greene County, and there’s no comparisons here for us to go off of,” she said. “Most mini golf courses are at resorts and beaches. I think the closest one to us is in Pigeon Forge.”
She said the course was designed by Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc., which designed many other popular courses.
“Right now we’re in a learning curve with how to handle certain things,” she continued. “We have a lot of requests for group activities, and some people have been interested in renting the whole course, so we’re getting our ducks in a row for next year. Any sort of discounts or group rates we’re going to have, we will have at the start of 2023.”
Current rates are $10 per adult and $8 per child aged 4-12. There are no charges for children 3 and under.
“We do plan to offer group rates, but they’ll have to be scheduled in advance,” said Everhart.
Both said they hoped to see groups, especially families, enjoying the course, and that was one of the motivators to choose mini golf for their next business venture.
“We knew we wanted something seasonal because we were trying to retire when we sold the campground,” said Everhart. “Of course we wanted a decent return on the investment, but we also thought about the impact on the community, and it’s been a topic of discussion with our friends — the lack of things for families or for kids to do that’s just good, clean fun.”
“We are very happy with what we’ve built and very humbled by how much people appreciate it. It’s more than we expected,” said Zilz.
She and Everhart said they wanted to thank Andy Shelton for his work on building the course, A&W Construction and Anderson Poured Walls.
Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. The course is closed on Mondays.
For more information, call 423-525-4784.