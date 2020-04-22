The Greene County Trustee’s Office can now accept partial payments for delinquent property taxes.
The state gave permission for the partial payments after Trustee Nathan Holt submitted a plan to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, according to a release from his office. On April 16, the state sent Holt a letter saying the plan had been approved.
According to the plan, the Trustee’s Office will now accept partial payments on delinquent county property taxes up until the time that any unpaid taxes are turned over to the Clerk & Master’s office for legal action for collection.
“Prior to approval of this plan, taxpayers were required to wait until they had enough funds available to pay the entire tax bill before making payment,” Holt said in the release.
“This resulted in taxpayers accruing additional interest costs on amounts that they may already have available to pay.” he continued. “The newly approved plan will alleviate the burden on taxpayers by allowing them to make payments on delinquent county property taxes and therefore reducing interest costs that would have otherwise been incurred.”
After a partial payment is made, interest will only continue to accrue on the unpaid balance.
For more information about the new plan, contact the Trustee’s Office at 423-798-1705.