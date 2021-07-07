Input from Greene County youths at risk from becoming victims of opioid abuse is helping to shape an innovative program to address the issue.
The plan to implement a grant to help prevent opioid misuse by youths in rural counties like Greene is moving forward.
University of Tennessee Extension, in partnership with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, East Tennessee State University and the University of Washington received a two-year grant called PROMPT TN.
The grant was announced in 2020. Planning associated with it has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An important component of the process is a needs assessment survey filled out by 866 students that will help “measure the need for prevention services among youth in the areas of substance abuse, delinquency, anti-social behavior, and violence,” said Linda Flanagan, program assistant for Greene County Extension who coordinates the Tennessee PROMPT initiative.
PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. The PROMPT program seeks to identify factors that put youth at risk using the “Community That Cares” model.
A volunteer board to help shape the program, the Community That Cares Board, was formed in 2020. Flanagan said last week that the CTC Board has reviewed the youth surveys and will meet in August. The plan is in phase three of a five-phase planning process.
Phase three “includes identifying priority risk and protective factors and conducting a resource assessment and gaps analysis before moving into phase four (and) creating a Community Action Plan.”
Flanagan said the CTC program “uses the risk and protective factors model of prevention, which is a proven way of reducing substance abuse and its related consequences.”
The prevention model “is based on the premise that to prevent a problem from happening, we need to identify the factors that increase the risk of that problem developing, and then find ways to reduce the risks,” Flanagan said.
To identify risk and protective factors in Greene County, the CTC Youth Survey, which Flanagan termed “a prevention needs assessment,” was administered to students virtually and anonymously in a supervised school setting.
Bach Harrison, LLC, a Utah-based survey research and evaluation services company, was retained to oversee the process. The survey is designed “to assess students’ involvement in a specific set of problem behaviors, as well as their exposure to a set of scientifically validated risk and protective factors,” a news release said.
The risk and protective factors “have been shown to influence the likelihood of academic success, school dropout, substance abuse, violence, and delinquency among youth. Each risk and protective factor can be linked to specific types of interventions that have been shown to be effective in either reducing risk(s) or enhancing protection(s),” according to Bach-Harrison.
Flanagan said the CTC Board is reviewing the survey results for prioritization. Results will be shared with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and the community before the next phase, which involves implementing programs to address the risk and protective factors identified.
Flanagan said the virtual survey was made available to 1,949 Greene County Schools students in grades six through 12. The anonymous survey was completed by 866 students, or 46 percent of the total.
“Considering the circumstances of the last year, we were grateful for the response,” Flanagan told the Anti-Drug Coalition earlier this year.
The survey was sent in a link to each county school counselor and then forwarded to students with the option to fill it out. Information gleaned from the questions will “pertain to factors that place youth at risk for substance use and other problem behaviors, along with the factors that offer them protection from problem behaviors, as well as the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs and participation in various antisocial behaviors,” Flanagan said.
Opioid overdoses in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region continue to rise, Sherry Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist and a nurse practitioner with the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, told anti-drug coalition members earlier this year.
Flanagan is assisted by the state DMHSAS’ Institutional Review Board.
The program is administered through PROMPT and made possible by the Greene County-targeted grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
For more information about Communities That Care or how to get involved, contact Lamanda Weston (lweston@utk.edu) or Flanagan (lflanagan@utk.edu), or call UT Extension in Greene County at 423-798-1710.