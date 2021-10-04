Ann Kraeger was among the hundreds of people who visited the Greeneville Municipal Airport Saturday, looking for a “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” kind of weekend adventure. She and the others found one, though minus the trains.
A Greene County resident for a little over a year, the upstate New Yorker-turned-Tennessean has flown many times in her life, but never before in the open-air manner offered by a biplane. A biplane is an old-style airplane with two wing decks, one above the other, rather than the single wing deck of modern aircraft.
A biplane ride was among the recreational options available at the “Wings & Wheels on the Greene” event presented at the airport Saturday by the Greene County Partnership, the Greeneville Municipal Airport and various sponsors.
The biplane rides were done by Sky High Air Tours, which provides scenic air tours in the Smoky Mountains area, and featured a Waco biplane. Waco was a Troy, Ohio, aircraft manufacturer of civilian biplanes between 1920 and 1947.
Kraeger said the most noticeable difference for her in flying in a biplane rather than a plane with an enclosed passenger area was that she could feel the wind in her face, and also enjoy a completely unimpeded view of the scenery below, with no distortion or reflections to interfere.
“There’s nothing between you and the view,” she said. This provided an unusual degree of clarity that allowed her to very easily pick out familiar locations below, including her own home, and the C&C Millwright building, where some of her family members work.
Part of her biplane view, enhanced by the day’s sunny conditions, also included a Greeneville airport concourse filled with cars and other vehicles displayed there by their owners for the car show portion of the event. Dozens of vehicles, most shined to full gloss for the sake of the show, sat lined up over much of the concourse area, several with hoods raised to reveal engines so clean and polished that they gleamed.
Displayed cars included antiques as well as newer or customized vehicles. From the classic through the creative, the stately through the deliberately silly, variety on wheels reigned. Some owners of displayed vehicles sat in lawn chairs or camp chairs nearby the cars and trucks that they proudly showed. Several sipped drinks or nibbled snacks from the food vendors set up on the end of the concourse nearest the entrance gate.
With Kraeger at the well-attended event were her sons, Jason and Matthew, a daughter-in-law, Kim, and grandchildren Theodore, Nate, Annie and Kaycie. Nate, 5, followed his self-described “adrenaline junky” grandmother’s lead and also took a biplane flight along with his uncle Matthew.
After the landing, the pilot helped Nate climb out of his seat and plant his feet on earth again, Nate being a bit too small to easily get out of a plane sized for adults on his own.
Asked what he’d enjoyed most about the flight, Nate grew shy and declined to answer, but his uncle said he observed that the young flier had enjoyed extending his hand outside the plane and feeling the lift of the wind. This had prompted a comment from the pilot that even a child’s small hand extended outside the plane creates enough drag for a pilot to detect.
The morning activities at the airport passed with no noticeable calamities, though several people were seen falling from the sky. These, though, were parachutists, coming down beneath their colorful chutes at what appeared to untrained eyes quite a fast drop, only to be slowed nearer the ground to a gentle decline that let the jumpers land safely in grassy areas alongside the runway.
The jumpers did their thing under the auspices of JumpTN, located at the airport. JumpTN describes itself, on its website, as “a group of professional skydivers who have built a skydiving center that provides the best possible atmosphere to promote the sport of skydiving. As a group member of the United States Parachute Association (USPA), we are held to the highest safety requirements for skydiving.”
An important part of JumpTN’s operation is a skydiving school that can turn earthbound types into trained jumpers through safe and supervised lessons done in accordance with established professional practices and standards. Interested prospective jumpers can contact JumpTN at 423-765-5111 or by email at info@jumptn.com.
Wings & Wheels is an award-winning event. Earlier this year, the Greene County Partnership was honored by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association with a Pinnacle Award for “Best New Event” because of its creation and presentation of the first Wings & Wheels.