A step forward toward improved pedestrian and traffic safety was taken Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Commissioners passed a resolution to adopt a Tusculum Community Mobility Plan created by a planning consultant. The plan was forwarded to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, which will consider it for approval at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 27.
Creation of the mobility plan came about after a grant to the city to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum was approved last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs, such as additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
The mobility plan was prepared by the national planning firm HNTB for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which will have a representative at the Sept. 27 board meeting. Before the plan was finalized, HNTB consultants visited the city, studied transportation-related needs and sought input from the public through a survey and in-person contact.
“This is the result of their work. Our task is to approve and accept this study and pass it on to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners. We have tried multiple times to engage community interest,” Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers said.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant application was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match. Recommendations by HNTB include concerns frequently voiced by Tusculum residents.
“Stakeholders highlighted a lack of pedestrian facilities connecting to and within the university campus,” the study noted.
“Stakeholders also highlighted concerns with the capacity of Tusculum’s roadways, wanting to better understand what options are available to accommodate increasing vehicle volumes with minimizing impacts to streets like Shiloh Road which runs through campus,” a study summary said.
Public feedback emphasized safety improvements as a primary goal for the city’s mobility plan. The need for more crosswalks near Tusculum University, improved lighting and installation of sidewalks along roads frequently traveled by pedestrians were among needed improvements stated by city residents.
Priorities identified by the public, potential right-of-way impacts and estimated project costs were all taken into consideration by HNTB to develop a recommended set of transportation improvements.
RECOMMENDED PROJECTS
Projects recommended in the study include:
- expansion of the existing Tusculum Linear Park Walking and Biking Trail
- the proposed re-routing of Shiloh Road
- implementation “of a consistent crosswalk treatment throughout the study area”
- roadway and intersection improvements within the study area
- expansion of pedestrian facilities on the Tusculum College campus
“I think they have come up with some very good recommendations,” Landers said. “I think the report is very thorough and (HNTB) did a good job.”
He urged planning commission members to review the 46-page community mobility plan, and ask questions about it to the TDOT representative at the Sept. 27 board meeting.
The resolution adopted by the planning commission recommends that the city implement components of the plan “to the extent possible as resources are available.”
The study area focuses on the primary road corridors in Tusculum, including Erwin Highway, Harlan Street, Gilland Street and Shiloh Road, with U.S. 11E acting as a boundary to the north and west.
“Tusculum University is a central point of the community mobility plan, with many of the identified issues near campus,” the study said.
The city is under no obligation to implement any of the recommendations in the study, but should consider each one, Landers said.
“This is just a tool to use going forward,” he said.
City Planner Erica Malpass said having a transportation plan in place may make it easier to obtain government funding for specific projects.
“The action we need to take is to accept the report and use it as a guide for what we are doing going forward,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
OFFICERS ELECTED
In other business, the planning commission held its annual election of officers. The Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals also convened and held its election of officers for the next year.
The same members represent both boards. Officers for 2021-22 remained the same as those for 2020-21.
They are Landers, chairman; Mike Burns, vice-chairman; and Teresa McCrary, secretary.
The other members of the Tusculum Planning Commission and the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals are Corley and Eric Price.
The planning commission also heard a presentation Tuesday on historic zoning districts by Gray Stothart, a historic preservation planner with the First Tennessee Development District.
Stothart said that there are two types of historic preservation districts — ones placed on the National Register and local districts.
A National Register Historic District, known as the Tusculum College Historic District, already exits on the university campus.
Stothart explained the requirements and potential benefits of having a local historic district within city limits.
Having a local historic district helps “maintain a community’s unique identity,” protects historic resources, encourages ownership and can attract visitors and expand the local economy, he said.
Local historic district boundaries are determined and approved locally. In a historic district, a local historic zoning commission reviews proposed changes to building exteriors, Stothart said.
“I just drove around near the university and there are some older houses that would probably fit,” Stothart said.
Some government assistance is available, he said.
Stothart would assist in writing a grant application should the city consider creating a local historic district.