The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for parking lot improvements at Miller Industries.
Randy Davenport was also introduced to the planning commission as the town’s new planning director. Davenport comes to the town following a 35-year career with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers.
His experience in residential and commercial development projects and as a licensed land surveyor will be useful in working with those submitting requests by giving him a knowledge and understanding of what they need, he told the commission.
“I want to be firm but fair,” he said. “I have lived in Greeneville all my life and have an interest in seeing the community grow.”
Tuesday was Davenport’s first meeting in his new position, and the Miller Industries project was one of several items on the agenda.
The improvements at the company’s facility on Bohannon Avenue include constructing a new entrance into the plant and upgrading a parking area, Davenport said. The improvements are connected to a new routing of truck traffic making deliveries to the facility.
In other business, the planning commission approved a plot plan for the addition of a storage building at Rusty’s Tire & Alignment at the intersection of West Summer Street and Arnold Road.
The new building will be constructed in the location of a previous structure, which will be demolished. The new structure will be slightly larger than the previous building, Davenport said.
The commission also approved a plot plan for the addition of a parking area at 1220 Tusculum Blvd. The structure on that site has undergone extensive renovation, and the owner wanted to add a parking area on the lot.
Building Official Bert Seay explained that both plot plans were required, although neither project was large enough to meet the standards for which a site or stormwater drainage plan have to be submitted for approval.
However, the plot plan provides a record of the development on a tract of property, which is beneficial documentation for the town’s stormwater maintenance program, he said.
The commission also gave approval to the combination of two lots of the Kay Rhea property on Rhea Circle.
Property subdivisions of three lots inside the town’s urban growth boundary were approved: readjustment of lot lines on the Donna and Will Walsh property on Jim Fox Road; a property subdivision to create road frontage for the Frank Cremins property in the Hidden Acres subdivision on Old Cemetery Road; and the replatting of three lots of the Donald Shelton property on Kiser Boulevard.
More of these requests are expected in the future with real estate transactions and development increasing in the urban growth boundary area, Seay told the commission.
An urban growth boundary is a specific designated area around a municipality that was created by state law more than 20 years ago. Urban growth boundaries were originally intended to provide input by a municipality in areas where future annexation could occur. However, the legislature has since changed state law, restricting annexation to properties for which it is requested or by referendum.
In the urban growth boundary, a subdivision or combination of a tract of land requires approval by the town’s planning commission. Any property subdivision and future development must meet the county’s zoning regulations.