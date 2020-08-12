The Tusculum Planning Commission held its annual election of officers Tuesday night.
Members voted to retain 2019-20 commissioners for the 2020-21 year.
Dale Landers remains planning commission chairman and Mike Burns is vice-chairman. Teresa McCrary is secretary. Eric Price and Mayor Allan Corley are commissioners.
McCrary agreed to another three-year term as planning commission secretary and was thanked by Landers for her service.
In other business, the Tusuclum Board of Zoning Appeals convened before the planning commission meeting and approved an application from David and Robin Fox for a variance to build an addition to their house at 200 Newcastle Drive. The planning commission then approved a site plan for the addition after the zoning board adjourned.
City Planner Erica Malpass recommended approval of the site plan.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission is at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.