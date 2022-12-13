The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended the rezoning of a property on West Main Street for a proposed convenience store and gas station.
The site, across from 1806 W. Main Street, would be rezoned to B-1 (Neighborhood Business) from R-2 (Medium Density Residential).
The stated use for the portion of the property requested for rezoning is to construct a new Marathon store and gas station similar in appearance to the existing facility directly across the street from the property.
Allen Johnson, owner of Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, requested the rezoning for the purpose of building the new station to replace the existing one.
"It would be slightly larger than the station that is currently across the street," Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport said.
Davenport said that relocation of the station would lead to safety improvements for the intersection of West Main Street and Marshall Lane.
"What I feel from a planning perspective the advantage of doing this is that we would have better control of that intersection by creating more defined entrances into the site which would help with the traffic situation," Davenport said. "The way the layout of the current store is, you don't have a lot of control of entrances."
Johnson agreed that traffic flow improvements at the intersection would be a benefit of the project.
"You know, I think the biggest thing about it is it will clean up that corner where we have cars going every which way. That store's business is really good, and it does cause a little bit of a problem there so I think the main thing is cleaning that up," Johnson said.
Johnson noted that the new Marathon store and gas station would be built to match all other remodeled local stores and "create a better business atmosphere."
Landscape buffering will be required for the station to separate it from residential areas around it, according to Davenport.
The rezoning recommendation will go before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at future meetings for two readings and a public hearing. If the rezoning is approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at both readings, then it will become final.