A proposed medical office on what is now vacant property on Old Tusculum Road is causing concern for residents of a neighboring condominium development.
Those concerns, which include additional traffic and stormwater runoff, were expressed Tuesday to the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission as it considered a request to rezone the property to B-4 arterial business for the construction of a proposed medical office for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.
A two-story facility with a basement and adjacent parking is planned for the office with the back section of the 6-acre property left undeveloped, according to a representative for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.
The planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Two readings by the board are required for approval of any rezoning, and a public hearing is held before one of the readings, typically before consideration of the second one.
Town Planning Director Logan Engle recommended the rezoning due to the B-4 zoning compatibility with the zoning of nearby properties on Tusculum Boulevard.
The rezoning would also address a split zoning situation as part of the property is currently zoned R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential, Engle said.
RESIDENTS’ CONCERNS
Notices were sent to adjacent property owners, including those in the Veranda at Holly Place planned unit development by the town, and Engle said she had received several calls from residents with questions or concerns about the proposed development.
She read a letter from one of the residents, Pam Holt, that expressed concerns about the need for the B-4 zoning and what it could allow on the property, excessive traffic from the medical office, possible entrance to the property on Hannah Street near its intersection with Old Tusculum Road, runoff of stormwater onto the neighboring residential properties and whether blasting would be part of the project.
Residents speaking during the meeting expressed similar concerns and asked additional questions. Dana McLain said that an existing older house adjacent to the condominium development was adapted for use as a medical office, but no exterior changes were made.
However, she said, the proposed new medical office would be surrounded on three sides by residential properties. A subdivision development lies to the rear of the property and single family homes is to the other side.
As an undeveloped lot, the proposed property for development has become a home for a variety of birds and small animals, she said, which many of the residents enjoy.
Dr. Stephen Flohr also asked about the rezoning of a property for commercial use that is surrounded on three sides by residences. Flohr also expressed concern about lighting on the property, noting its possible impact for residents on the adjacent properties.
DEVELOPER COMMENTS
Lyndon Gallimore, representing State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, said that he had also sent out a letter to residents surrounding the property and talked to several to answer questions. The biggest concerns he said he heard were that the development would reduce property values and take away the residents’ view of the mountains.
“We want to be good neighbors,” he said, adding that they want to address the residents’ concerns. As the independent physician’s group looks to expand in Greeneville, the property is an ideal location because of its proximity to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
While there is a doctor and nurse practitioner with the physician’s group in Greeneville, specialists who may need to get to the hospital for emergency situations are planned to be housed in the office, Gallimore said.
Based on his past experience in real estate, he said that the medical office development will likely not hurt property values as they are effected more by an economic situation.
The proposed office building will not totally obstruct views of the mountain, Gallimore said, and the office can meet the more rigid setback requirements for a building required in a residential zone.
In regards to question about the wildlife, he said that the engineering firm that has analyzed the site indicates that the back portion of the property is too steep for development. The preliminary site plan shows the office building closer to the roadway with parking around.
Lighting would be focused on the property, Gallimore said, and would be turned off after business hours.
Addressing some of the other concerns, the State of Franklin Associates representative said that his experience is that traffic around medical offices is not as noisy as some other establishments.
The geological survey of the property has not been completed, so it is unknown if there will need to be any blasting to remove rock, he said.
Engle explained that stormwater and traffic flow will be part of the site plan, and the stormwater runoff measures will be carefully reviewed. Lighting plans can also be required by the planning commission for the site plan as part of its consideration of the document for approval.
In other business, the planning commission approved a plot plan for the construction of a 1,350-square-foot maintenance building at the rear of Greeneville Oil at 860 West Andrew Johnson Highway,
The replat of 1044 West Summer St, the location of Rusty’s Tire and Alignment, was approved. The replat combined what had been multiple lots into a single lot.