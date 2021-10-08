Planning Commission Meeting Canceled Oct 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to a lack of pending business, the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is Nov. 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Anthony 'Tony' Bible (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) John Dugger Baxter (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.