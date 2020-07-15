The Greeneville Planning Commission approved site plans Tuesday for updated facilities for two existing businesses and expansion of the Tusculum View Elementary School parking lot.
A site plan for Top Choice BBQ on West Main Street and one for the construction of a new Marathon market and fuel pump area on the site of an existing station on West Andrew Johnson Highway were given approval by the commission.
The Top Choice BBQ plan calls for the construction of a new 2,560-square-foot structure on the lot where the food truck is now located, 919 W. Main St., and creation of 24 parking spaces. Once built, the new structure will operate in much the same way as the food truck with walk-up service and picnic tables provided for diners outside the building.
In addition, landscaping is to be added around the border of the lot that will reduce the amount of gravel in the lot, according to the plan.
The planning commission also approved a preliminary site plan for construction of a new Marathon convenience market and fuel pump area at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Plans call for the new market to be built behind the existing store, which will allow it to remain open during construction.
In related action, the planning commission approved a recommendation to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen that right-of-way along Bitner Street be abandoned. Bitner Street is not on the town’s list or maintained by the municipality.
Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay explained that the existing Bitner Street, if the abandonment is approved, will be divided between the current landowner Charles Allen and Greeneville Oil Company, which owns the Marathon markets in the county.
A small front section of the right-of-way would go to Greeneville Oil to help provide more parking space for the new market in the area of the diesel pumps, which are frequently used by larger trucks, Seay said.
The remaining portion would benefit Allen by allowing for further development of his property, on which Stowaway Storage is located, he continued.
The right-of-way, which is currently paved, was created by Allen after he purchased the property in the 1980s, Seay said, explaining that the property was in two tracts and the right-of-way creation was recommended to Allen to provide road frontage to the rear lot.
On Tuesday, the planning commission also approved a plat reflecting the combination of the two tracts of the Allen property into one, which solves the road frontage issue.
The third site plan was approved for the expansion of the existing parking lot at Tusculum View Elementary School to add 19 spaces. The expansion is planned to alleviate some traffic flow issues at the school.
In other business, the planning commission gave its recommendation to a proposed rezoning of property on Asheville Highway from R-1 low density residential to B-1 neighborhood business county zoning. The recommendation is required for the Greene County Commission’s consideration of the request.
The property in question is outside the town’s corporate limits in the county, but is in Greeneville’s urban growth boundary. As such, the rezoning is required by state regulations to be heard by the town’s planning commission to make a recommendation to the County Commission.
A request by owner David Tweed to rezone adjoining tracts of property for the construction of a small retail building was heard by the planning commission and approved by the County Commission earlier this year.
However, the county’s zoning regulations would require an extensive setback for the new construction from the lot line because the adjoining property is designated for residential use, Seay explained. To address the setback issue, the rezoning has been requested for the additional parcel.