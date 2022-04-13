The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission approved site plans for a Planet Fitness, restaurant, and new Tractor Supply Company store during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The Planet Fitness exercise gym will be constructed next to Computer Pros on the 11E Bypass near the Baileyton Road exit.
Work on the roughly 15,000-square-foot fitness facility is set to begin in the next couple months, according to Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
The new business will have an entrance from the 11E Bypass as well as a back entrance from Baileyton Road.
The site plan for the Planet Fitness also includes plans for a restaurant to be built at the same site in what is referred to as “Phase 2” of the site plan.
The roughly 3,000-square-foot restaurant will sit on the same 5-acre plot of land as the Planet Fitness.
What the restaurant will be when it is constructed after the Planet Fitness is still to be determined, according to Davenport.
“I have no idea what it might be,” Davenport told the Planning Commission.
The development will also include a new parking lot that will sit between the Planet Fitness and proposed restaurant.
A new left turn lane will also be constructed on the 11E Bypass in order to facilitate entrance into the site’s parking lot from the four-lane highway.
The new turn lane is required by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for traffic safety reasons.
“This is a very exciting project that I think will definitely benefit the Bypass,” Davenport said.
TRACTOR SUPPLY
A new Tractor Supply Company store, first given preliminary approval in December 2020, is moving ahead.
The 22,841-square-foot-building plan was given final approval by the Greeneville Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
The store was caught up in internal issues with Tractor Supply and use agreement issues with the Greeneville Commons in 2021, which caused the nearly year-long delay of the project.
“They have finally gotten to the point where they are now ready for this project to move forward,” Davenport said.
The new Tractor Supply Company store will be constructed adjacent to the Burkes Outlet on what is now an undeveloped outer parcel in the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center off Tusculum Boulevard.
An additional parking lot will be constructed between Tusculum Boulevard and the new store.
The new store will be one of the first in the nation to have a new store floor plan, according to Davenport.
The store will include and indoor greenhouse as well as a garden center.
The garden center and outdoor fenced display areas will be located next to the building.
The new structure will also include an outdoor drive-through loading area that will make the loading of bulk materials quicker and easier.
The new store will be similar in size to the current Tractor Supply Company location in Greeneville on the 11E Bypass next to Badcock Home Furniture, but the greenhouse and garden center will be new additions to the store.
In addition to the parking lot that will be constructed next to the garden center of the new building, Tractor Supply Company has reached a mutual use agreement with Brixmoor, the Greeneville Commons property owner, to utilize some of the existing parking in the shopping center that will be in front of the building.
The land that Tractor Supply will be built on is separate from the Brixmoor-owned property in the rest of the Commons Shopping Center.
The new store in the Greeneville Commons will serve as a replacement to the old store on the 11E Bypass.
Davenport did not have any knowledge of possible future plans for the old store location once Tractor Supply moves to its new home in the Commons.
“I think this will be very beneficial to the Commons because this will generate a lot more traffic into the Commons Shopping Center,” Davenport said.
Davenport told the Planning Commission that the project would be completed by January 2023.
PRECISION TURNING SPECIALTIES EXPANDING
A local company that specializes in producing turned screw parts out of metals and plastics is expanding.
Precision Turning Specialties, located at 906 W. Irish Street, was granted approval by the Greeneville Planning Commission for an 8,500-square-foot expansion.
President of Precision Turning Specialties Hans Peters told the commission that the expansion will lead to 10 to 15 new employees being added by the business.
The locally owned and operated company currently employs about 30 people.
The company creates turned products for a wide range of industries from agriculture and aerospace to defense and dental.