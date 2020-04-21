Plans for Greeneville’s 8th annual “American Downtown” 4th of July celebration continue, despite the canceling of recent public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re holding out hope that community spread of the coronavirus will end soon, and we can all come together to celebrate our freedom,” said organizer Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.
Before Coronavirus came to Greene County, event organizers had met to start planning live music, kids’ activities, and the return of the nighttime parade.
Preliminary plans are to kick off the celebration at 5 p.m. at the Walters State Community College Amphitheatre and conclude with a fireworks show behind Burley Stadium at Greeneville High School, according to a release from the town.
Prior the coronavirus outbreak, many sponsors had agreed once again to support American Downtown, Rose said.
“That’s one thing unique about our event,” Rose said. “Instead of relying on just one or two enormous sponsorships, we always have upwards of 20 sponsors who share in their support of American Downtown.”
Andrew Johnson Bank sponsors the parade, Waste Industries sponsors the main stage, and the Kids Zone is provided by Computer Pros.
“Most of our sponsorships are spent on fireworks, and here’s a list of sponsors who support our show: Ballad Health and Gateway Ford (Gold Level); Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, and MECO (Silver Level); and Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, and Walmart Logistics (Bronze Level). We couldn’t celebrate the 4th of July without them, and we are so grateful,” Rose said.
Another feature of American Downtown is the showcase of local talent on its main stage. This year’s lineup includes Aaron Walker Band, Flying J’s, Strong Ties, and Imperial Inc. featuring 7 Figgas.
“And, of course, there’s our Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest, always an extra special fun time for the crowd,” Rose added.
More details on the parade, and entertainment schedule will be announced as soon as possible.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or www.greenevilletn.gov.