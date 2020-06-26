Directors of the two local systems said Thursday that plans are progressing for the 2020-21 school year, with drafts of each district’s plans to be released in July.
The Greene County, Joint and Greeneville City school boards met Thursday at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road, starting with the Greene County Board of Education’s meeting.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain announced a called meeting on July 13 to present plans for the fall to the board.
Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes said a draft of the city school district’s plans is set to be released July 8, but the board also decided Thursday to reconvene to discuss the plans. A meeting time has not yet been determined.
Both directors of schools also announced that each district’s CARES Act funding applications have been approved by the state.
Board approval of the county school system’s CARES Act budget, which was developed by a committee led by Federal Programs Director Chris Malone, was on Thursday’s agenda. The committee was created to allocate the roughly $1.5 million the school system will receive through the CARES Act.
Starnes told the Greeneville City Board of Education that the application made by Greeneville City Schools for the roughly $470,000 the district has been expecting was also approved and that some of those funds will go to cover the cost of continuing the mental health support services provided by Frontier Health.
Continuation of mental health services was ranked the top priority by Greeneville City Schools in the district’s budget preparations. The services have been funded through a grant, but that money is not available this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both directors of schools also mentioned that, due to changes in state Basic Education Funding, raises for employees factored into the previously approved budgets may need to be amended. McLain said nothing has been made official yet.
GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS
In addition to approving the CARES Act budget, the Greene County Board of Education approved a bid from Holston Glass Co. to replace windows at several schools, including the former DeBusk and Ottway elementary schools, which will open in the fall as South and North Greene middle schools respectively. The capital project bid approval was added to the agenda in an addendum.
The board also heard an update from Facilities Director David Myers, who said significant progress has been made over the summer on a range of other facilities projects.
The board also approved a contract in its consent agenda with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) for the operation of Head Start. The purpose of the agreement is to cooperate in a common effort to serve children with disabilities in the least restrictive environment. It includes speech evaluations and therapy for all diagnosed children.
The Greene County school board also approved a contract between West and South Greene high schools and Apex Bank, through which the bank will sponsor the 2020 “Battle of the Can” football game and pay for T-shirts for both schools. The contract is written to remain in effect for four years, with an opportunity for renewal at the contract’s expiration.
The board also amended another contract between South Greene High School and Pepsi to also include West Greene High Schools. Through this contract Pepsi will become the beverage provider to both schools. The contract specifies that beverages included are not limited to carbonated drinks but will include options such as fruit juice.
In his Director’s Report, McLain said that participation has been high in the YMCA summer program at Doak Elementary School. The board voted in May, when it approved the use of Doak facilities for the program, to allow McLain to approve other county schools to be used in the program as needed without additional board approval. McLain said that the Glenwood Educational Center may become an additional site for the program.
JOINT BOARD
Following the Greene County Board of Education meeting, the Joint Board of Education, which includes members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards, approved the $1.9 million 2020-21 budget for the Greene Technology Center.
Starnes presented the budget, which he said is about $59,000 higher than last year’s Greene Technology Center budget.
The board also approved five winners of the Carmen Cox Scholarship for 2020. The scholarship, established in 1996 through the estate of T. Elmer Cox in memory of his wife, is given annually to outstanding business students in each of the local high schools. Each award is in the amount of $1,500.
The five Carmen Cox Scholarship winners are Seth Nicholas Wade Pierce of North Greene High School, Madelin Grace Miser of Chuckey Doak High School, Ally Faith Medlin of Greeneville High School, Aubrey Brooke Horner of West Greene High School and Caleb Ryan Norris of Greeneville High School.
As the Joint Board of Education meeting was closed to the public and live-streamed, the students were not present Thursday at the meeting. They have been recognized in their schools’ awards ceremonies and may be invited to a future meeting to be recognized by the board members.
The board heard a report from Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells, who said the number of students taking industry certification exams was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells said the number will rise as other exam results not yet included are factored in, but as of Thursday, 90 students have obtained an industrial certification at the Greene Technology Center this year.
These certifications were funded through the Perkins Reserve Grant, which allows Greene Technology Center students to take industry certification exams at no cost to them or the local school system they belong to.
Wells also reported that through the continuing partnership between the Greene Technology Center and TCAT Morristown, 70 students have enrolled in adult classes this summer, and 235 students have earned credit this year in the dual enrollment partnership with TCAT Morristown.
Wells provided other updates on purchases made for the Greene Technology Center including convection ovens for the culinary arts program.
Wells also told the board that significant renovations are underway in the classroom to be used for the new aviation flight program, which was approved in January, and interviews will begin in early July to hire an instructor for the program.
GREENEVILLE BOARD
The Greeneville City Board of Education approved the purchase of LLumar Window Security Film for Greeneville High School and Highland Elementary School.
The film is designed to slow the progress of an intruder by holding glass fragments together, making the window harder to break and enter through.
Chief Student Services Officer Jeff Townsley presented the project to the board. Townsley said School Resource Officers tested the glass at the firing range and found that the film added about 45 seconds to the time it took to break the glass.
Board members agreed that the added response time and time for students to get to safety in an intruder situation would be worth the cost, which will be covered through safety grant funds.
As presented Thursday, the project to install the film on all lower level windows and glass doors at the high school and the entrance area at Highland Elementary, areas that were identified as most in need of the security measure, will cost about $19,500.
Work will begin Friday.
Townsley said the goal will be to install the same film in other schools, and board member Josh Quillen was vocally supportive of progressing the project.
Townsley also discussed the telemedicine program with Ballad Health, along with Coordinated School Health Supervisor Jeannie Woolsey. The virtual health clinic program has been successful and feedback has been positive, Woolsey reported.
The program was approved last year and piloted in February. It allows students and staff to discuss health concerns, symptoms and receive some diagnoses virtually, without having to travel or wait to see a doctor.
Woolsey also gave a report on coordinated school health, which included the update that the program provided health screenings to 1,221 students in kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth grades in the past year. Screenings occur regularly and include vision and blood pressure checks as well as height and weight measurements.
Woolsey said flu immunizations were also provided to students through a partnership with the Greene County Health Department.
The most students were seen in the last year by school nursing staff at Greeneville Middle School, where over 8,000 visits occurred.
In other business, Board Chairwoman Cindy Luttrell reported on Starnes’ annual evaluation. Luttrell said Starnes received very good feedback on his leadership through the changing pandemic situation.
Starnes also gave a Director’s Report, in which he announced that while the city district’s summer feeding program will conclude at the end of June, a group of local churches and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will provide meals to students during the month of July. The meals will be available to pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Trinity United Methodist Church, beginning July 8, Starnes said.
Starnes also reported that 30 credits have been recovered through the virtual summer school program, and 191 students enrolled in a virtual Limitless Learning program, which allows students to earn additional credits to create room in their class schedules for activities such as band and chorus, Starnes said.
Starnes said Greeneville City Schools teachers have also been engaged in summer learning, as they have been participating in training with tools such as the Zoom videoconferencing application to improve their ability to transfer classes to an online format in case that becomes necessary.