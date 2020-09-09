A preliminary site plan for a new Greeneville fire station was approved Tuesday by the town’s Regional Planning Commission.
The new fire station is to be constructed on property between Carson and Forest streets. Maude Street will also border one side of the new station. According to the preliminary plans, the new station will face Carson Street and feature a drive into the rear of the building from Forest Street.
That design will help address concerns about noise expressed by residents about the new station, said Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport. The front driveway is lined up with Monroe Street, a side street off Carson, that will allow fire trucks direct access to West Main Street, he said.
Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley said the department talked to the architects about the concerns of nearby residents to try to address those issues in the plans for the new station.
“We tried to make a seamless way for the trucks to enter and exit the building,” Shipley said. A driveway planned in the rear of the building will allow trucks to reenter the station using Forest Street, he said. That driveway will result in trucks not having to back into bays to park, reducing noise for the nearby neighbors.
More landscaping may be added around the station, Shipley said, particularly on the side that will border the lot that is used for youth sports.
Plans are also for trucks to not sound sirens as they leave the station for emergency calls until they reach West Main Street.
Some additional information needs to be provided, such as the landscaping, before final approval of the plan can be provided, Davenport said.
The new structure will replace the existing Fire Station No. 2, located at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Vann Road. The fire department began looking for another location for a station as issues have arisen with the existing one, including difficulties getting out of the station for emergency calls due to the traffic volume in the area. The floor of the structure has needed repairs, since it was not built with the capacity to sustain the size and weight of the department’s new trucks.
The new fire station project is one that was placed on hold for this current fiscal year by the town due to anticipated loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The town plans to revisit its budget in the fall to see if adjustments can be made based on revenues and possibly consider some expenditures not included in the budget, such as the fire station.
REZONING RECOMMENDED
In other business, the planning commission voted to recommend a rezoning of a section of properties on Loretta Street from M-2 high impact industrial to R-2 medium density residential to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Requested is the rezoning of properties located between two warehouse buildings on Loretta Street near Highland Elementary School.
Building Official Bert Seay said the area was one identified as having zoning that did not reflect current use during a review that occurred at the time the town’s Vision 2020 plan was in development. These areas were then to be addressed incrementally over time.
The area is the only place that is zoned M-2 downtown and may have originally been designated that way due to the Austin Company, he said. The tobacco company’s facilities were located adjacent to the properties for which rezoning is proposed.
The rezoning proposal is one that comes from the town, rather than an individual property owner, Seay told the commission.
With the current designation for industrial uses, owners who want to further development property for a residential use are not able to obtain a loan from a financial institution due to the zoning, he explained.
Letters were sent to the owners of property to be rezoned as well as those in the immediate surrounding area to notify them that the rezoning has been requested, and no one has contacted the office with any questions or comments, Seay said.
The rezoning request will require two readings to be approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. A public hearing will also be held by the board as part of the approval process.
PLATS CONSIDERED
Two plats related to the recent vacating of right-of-way of Bitner Street by the town’s board were also approved by the planning commission.
With the town board’s approval, one plat was submitted for approval to illustrate the right-of-way that was vacated, Davenport explained. The right-of-way was created by Charles Allen a few decades ago to provide street frontage for one of the lots that he developed as Stowaway Self Storage.
The second plat reflected the division of that right-of-way with a large portion of it added to Allen’s property and a smaller triangular portion at the front corner to be added to the adjacent property where a Quick Stop Marathon market is located.
The division of the property between the two owners will provide for improvements on both properties. Allen will be able to construct another storage building if he desires on his property, Davenport said, and the other addition will provide more flexibility for the upgrades planned at the Marathon.
The planning commission also approved three plats that involved the combination of tracts of property. Davenport explained that in the past, the division of property into small tracts was common. Property owners often choose to combine these properties to clean up the lot lines, he said.
Approved were the combination of seven parcels into three new lots for property at the intersection of Bird Circle and Windward Lane, of three parcels into two at 407 Hope Road. and three tracts into two at 611 W. Main St.
In addition, the planning commission approved a subdivision of 33.14 acres on Jim Fox Road just outside the town’s corporate limits into 16 lots and the addition of a newly created parcel of property to the McCamey property on Warrensburg Road. Both properties are in the town’s urban growth boundary area.