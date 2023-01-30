Along a path toward the top of a hill at Veterans Memorial Park are 12 informational plaques, which illustrate and describe the history of wars the United States has been involved in.
The plaques are square in shape and are large enough to depict illustrations, dates and the history of American wars, starting from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan.
Grady Barefield, chairman of Veterans Memorial Park committee, along with other members of the committee, came up with the idea to install the plaques. Veterans Park was started back in 2012 by Barefield.
He said he reached out to local historian Tim Massey to compile the information for the plaques.
Massey wrote the historical information and chose some of the illustrations on the panels.
Barefield said he connected with local print shop Artistic Printers on Snapps Ferry Road to work on the layout and design of the panels.
Barefield said he worked with Advantage Sign on Kingsley Avenue to help with the construction of the signs and frames.
He said the plaques are made with materials set to last at the park, 805 Forest St., “for many years to come.”
The historical plaques were installed a week before Veterans Day in 2022.
Barefield said the main motive to install the plaques was the educational opportunity for the “younger generation.”
He added that at times those in the younger demographic, may take for granted the freedom that veterans have fought in battle to sustain. He hopes that adding the plaques will give children and young adults the chance to learn about the history of American wars in person.
“We’ve tried to make (the history of American wars) more accessible by putting (the plaques) up here,” Barefield said pointing to the 12 plaques in the park.
Barefield welcomes schools and home-school teachers in Greene County to visit the plaques at Veterans Park. He said he would enjoy even being present for a potential school field trip to the park for students to learn more about America’s history in wars.
Barefield noted if any teachers are interested in planning a field trip they can contact him and set up a time.
For those in the community who are looking to get involved with the Veterans Memorial Park committee or to volunteer, Barefield urged all to contact him at 423-639-3775.
Barefield emphasized veterans and non-veterans located in Greene County are welcome to join or volunteer, not just those located in Greeneville. He said the committee is always looking for more members and volunteers.
The next event at the park will be a clean-up project the week before Memorial Day, followed by a service on the holiday.
Barefield mentioned that the committee is still looking to install a sixth memorial stone at the park bearing the names of Greene County veterans, both living and deceased. He said there is no stipulation that a veteran needs to have been born in Greene County, only that they now reside within the county.
Currently, Barefield said he still needs 80 more names of the 450 total in order to have the stone engraved and installed at the park.
“I apologize to the public,” Barefield said of waiting on more names to install a sixth memorial stone. “It’s an ongoing process.”
Along with adding a sixth stone, Barefield said a future goal for the park is to potentially add some type of historical artillery piece provided by the U.S. military.