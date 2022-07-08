The Whiskey Sticks performed a cover of “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers as dark clouds rolled into Greeneville shortly before the opening edition of this year’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert series was cut short due to severe weather.
A large crowd gathered on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion Thursday evening to enjoy the first edition of the annual Lyrics on the Lawn concert series in 2022. Event organizers said the crowd was one of the largest to attend the event since it began nine years ago.
A dash of rain halfway through Thursday evening’s Lyrics on the Lawn did not deter concert-goers, although some sought refuge under umbrellas and blankets. Most of the crowd stuck around to take in more music even after the short shower moved through. However, the concert was eventually forced to conclude about 30 minutes early due to lightning and impending severe weather.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Crowd
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The Threetles kicked off Thursday evening’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert by performing covers of numerous Beatles hits. The annual concert series will continue each Thursday evening throughout July.
The first Lyrics of the Lawn concert of 2022 drew one of the largest crowds ever to the event, according to organizers, before being cut short due to stormy weather blowing through the area.
The annual free concert series returned to the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in downtown Greeneville on Thursday night featuring performances from The Threetles and The Whiskey Sticks.
A dash of rain about midway through the event did not deter many concert-goers, but lightning, thunder and impending severe weather forced the opening evening of the series to conclude about a half-hour early.
Main Street Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov’s spirits were not dampened by the weather.
“This is a huge crowd. It is one of the biggest crowds we’ve had. We are thrilled that people are supporting this event. Even when we had a rain delay there were people that didn’t leave their seats, and that speaks volumes to the event and to the people that are here to enjoy it,” Mirkov said.
Mirkov noted that as Lyrics on the Lawn enters its ninth year, new concepts are still being added.
“There are also 75 to 100 people up on the terrace of the General Morgan, and that is a new addition. There is also now the Nickel Ridge Winery and Greene Creations, as well,” Mirkov said. “Every year there are new faces and new families.”
The General Morgan Inn offered food and drinks on its terrace during the event and will do so each Thursday evening in July in conjunction with the concert series. Nickel Ridge Winery also offered drinks on its patio adjacent to the concert area.
Food vendors for the concert also included Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dog, Munchie Machine and Main Street Greeneville.
The next edition of Lyrics on the Lawn on July 14 will have a musical lineup featuring Blind Duck followed by headliner Ras Alan & The Lions.
That concert will begin at 7 p.m. with on-site food vendors beginning food service at 6 p.m.