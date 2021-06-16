Greeneville lawyer Edward “Ed” Kershaw recently entered into a plea agreement in connection with two driving under the influence charges filed against him in 2019.
Kershaw, 51, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor offenses under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement reached in March with a special appointed prosecutor and his lawyer, Frank Santore Jr. A sentencing hearing for Kershaw is scheduled Aug. 13 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Kershaw was charged with driving under the influence by Greeneville police on two separate dates in 2019, March 28 and April 14.
On March 28, 2019, Greeneville police officers were called to Lee’s Market on West Summer Street after receiving a call about a car being driven by a possibly intoxicated man that pulled into the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they saw Kershaw leaving the store carrying a 12-pack of beer, a police report said.
Kershaw allegedly refused field sobriety tests. A report said that his speech “was slow” and he smelled of alcohol. An open beer can that was cold to the touch was found in the console of the car.
Kershaw was charged with DUI and a violation of the open container law on April 14, 2019 .
Greeneville police responded to a report of a person driving recklessly near Bernard Avenue.
Officers spotted the car on West Bernard Avenue, and it continued onto Park Street and made a right-hand turn onto Unaka Street without coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, a report said.
Kershaw told officers he did not have anything to drink before the stop and allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests.
Officers saw an open beer container in the car when Kershaw retrieved his insurance and registration, according to the report.
Kershaw declined comment Tuesday.
The negotiated agreement reached at a March 18 plea hearing includes guilty pleas to the DUI charges. It includes a sentence of 11 months, 29 days for each DUI, with the sentences to run concurrently. The plea document states that Kershaw earlier voluntarily served 12 days in the Greene County Detention Center and the balance of the sentence will be served on supervised probation.
Kershaw’s community service requirement will be performed by providing verified pro bono legal services.
The plea agreement states that Kershaw’s driver’s license will be suspended for a total of one year in satisfaction of both cases. He will be allowed to drive a car with a previously installed ignition interlock device during the probation term.
Fines in both cases will total $700.
If Kershaw successfully completes the terms of the plea agreement, the judgment in the case “will be self-executing, to allow (him) to have his current license reinstated,” according to agreement wording.
Several scheduled trial dates in 2019 and 2020 were continued. A plea hearing for Kershaw was held on March 18.
As part of the negotiated plea agreement, the April 2019 open container violation was dismissed.
Because Kershaw is known to Greene County prosecutors and judges, a special assistant district attorney general and judge were appointed to hear the case. Assistant District Attorney General Mitchell B. Watson, of the 2nd Judicial District that includes Sullivan County, represents the state. Senior Judge Don R. Ash, of Murfreesboro, was appointed by the state Supreme Court to preside.
Kershaw continues to operate his Greeneville law practice. He is “an active participating Tennessee attorney,” according to the state Board of Professional Responsibility, which oversees and administers disciplinary actions and ethical conduct for lawyers in Tennessee.
The board suspended Kershaw’s law license for four months in 2018 in connection with a heated verbal exchange in 2017 with General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. Kershaw was found in contempt of court. Subsequent comments published as advertisements in The Greeneville Sun and social media posts were also reviewed by the Board of Professional Responsibility.
Kershaw was formally suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee in August 2018 from practicing law for a period of four months, with one month served on active suspension and the remaining three months on probation.