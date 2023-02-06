A plea deadline Friday in Washington County Criminal Court for a Mosheim man who allegedly caused a fatal two-vehicle crash in December 2021 was continued.
Christian James Morrow, 23, was charged in August 2022 with vehicular homicide and evading arrest-risk of death. The plea deadline was continued until Feb. 28 by Judge Stacy L. Street.
Morrow also has pending charges in Greene County stemming from the incident that began on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, in Tusculum.
Morrow was driving a car being pursued by Tusculum police that crashed in Johnson City, killing the driver of another car, 22-year-old Anna Pearson, of Afton.
Morrow was charged in December 2021 by Tusculum police with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
A jury trial on the Greene County charges scheduled for Jan. 12 was continued until May 10 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Morrow remains held on bond in the Washington County Detention Center.
The wreck occurred during a high-speed pursuit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash in Washington County.
Pearson suffered fatal injuries when the car she was driving was struck from behind by the car driven by Morrow on West Market Street in Johnson City.
Tusculum police attempted the traffic stop late on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Morrow was paced by radar driving at 104 mph in a car without a registration tag and did not pull over when a traffic stop was attempted, according to an arrest warrant signed by Officer Jason Weems.
“Due to the speed and the driver’s action it was reckless and that the driver’s conduct placed or may place another driver in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the reckless endangerment warrant states.
Morrow was followed by Weems and another Tusculum patrol vehicle driven by police Chief Danny Greene into Washington County.
As the pursuit continued into Washington County, the Volvo sedan driven by Morrow turned onto Main Street in Jonesborough and then back onto U.S. 11E.
Once in Johnson City, Morrow “attempted to pass cars on the left and struck a concrete curb divider, violently striking another vehicle causing a death and drove away from the impact behind a building where he was taken into custody,” the evading arrest warrant states.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street in Johnson City “in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” a Tusculum police report by Greene said.
The left front of Morrow’s car struck the curb, causing its back section to rise up. It missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking (the Pearson) vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Morrow’s damaged car continued back across four lanes of traffic before coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow tried to flee but was taken into custody. He suffered injuries in the crash and was treated at Johnson City Medical Center before being placed in police custody.
Greene and Weems, a part-time Tusculum officer, were involved in the pursuit. The police chief has said that Greene County 911 was contacted by radio while the pursuit was in progress and a dispatcher notified authorities in Washington County and Jonesborough that Tusculum officers were inbound.
After the crash in Johnson City, the THP arrived and took over the investigation. The completed THP investigation was presented in 2022 to the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
A Washington County Grand Jury handed up a true bill in presentment filed in July 2022.
Morrow is charged in Washington County with two counts of vehicular homicide: vehicular homicide-intoxication and vehicular homicide-reckless conduct.
The Washington County Criminal Court presentment states that between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2021, Morrow committed the vehicular homicide offense “by recklessly operating a motor vehicle” while under the influence “of an intoxicant.”
The vehicular homicide-reckless conduct presentment states that in the same time frame, Morrow “did unlawfully, recklessly kill Anna Pearson by recklessly operating a motor vehicle in a manner creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury” and that her death “was (a result) of said conduct.”
The presentment for felony evading arrest-risk of death states that Morrow committed the offense by “intentionally fleeing” from the Tusculum police officers “after having received a signal from (Weems) to bring the vehicle to a stop.”
During the alleged attempt to elude police, Morrow “did create a risk of death or injury to innocent bystanders, pursuing law enforcement officers, and other third parties.”
Morrow is represented by a public defender on charges filed in Washington County and Greene County.